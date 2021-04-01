Even as the second phase of polling is going on in West Bengal, political violence doesn’t seem to end in the state. On Thursday, BJP leader and Mamata Banerjee’s opponent, Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was attacked by alleged TMC goons in Nandigram.

Visuals of unidentified men attacking Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy by pelting stones and bricks have been captured by media who were following the convoy.

Nandigram में Suvendu Adhikari के Convoy पर पथराव; IndiaTV के रिपोर्टर, कैमरामैन जख्मी pic.twitter.com/5F5AN75tGg — India TV (@indiatvnews) April 1, 2021

While Suvendu Adhikari escaped unhurt, the goons attacked the media vehicles trailing him causing injury to a journalist. India TV reporter Pawan Nara sustained injuries on his forehead in an attack on their car which was hit by bricks and stones by the goons.

Colleague Pavan from India TV who suffered injuries today when stones were hurled at Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy.



He was tailing the BJP candidate.



You can see the shards of glass on his forehead from his broken car windshield. #Nandigram pic.twitter.com/7L80G9yrFw — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) April 1, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari while speaking to an India TV reporter informed that there are warrants issued against the miscreants however they have been declared ‘absconding’ in the report filed by the police. He also added that he was aware of the alleged attack being planned on his convoy and that he was supposed to travel by a different route.

India Today too has reported an attack on its media personnel with bricks and bamboo sticks in Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur. The report states that footage of the incident aired by local channels showed the vehicles being vandalized and men armed with sticks were seen chasing the vehicles to hit them.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh’s car was vandalized by alleged TMC workers and a woman polling booth agent was beaten up by the TMC goons who had to be rushed to the hospital.

In another alleged plot by TMC, CPIM workers were seen agitating at Ghatal when they were stopped from reaching the polling booths by creating blockades.

West Bengal: CPIM workers agitated at Ghatal today, alleged that they were being stopped by TMC workers as they were on their way to cast their vote



Later, security forces reached the spot and removed the road blockade pic.twitter.com/pZvC8BQMxz — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

The political battle is getting bigger and bitter with more and more reports of violent attacks and complete anarchy at a few locations coming to the fore.