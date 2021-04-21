On April 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the surge in Covid-19 cases across India. During his address, he urged everyone to come forward and help those in need. While the central and state governments are doing their best to fight the Wuhan virus, several corporate houses have come forward to extend their helping hand.

Tata Group to import cryogenic containers

Tata Group, in a tweet, lauded the appeal of PM Modi and said that the group is committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19. Tata is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen to improve supply across the country. The group said, “The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country.”

PM @narendramodi‘s appeal to the people of India is laudatory and we at the Tata Group, are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure. — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) April 20, 2021

Earlier, Tata Steel on Sunday had announced that it has started supplying oxygen from its steel plants. As per reports, the company is providing 200-300 tonnes of oxygen every day to several states and hospitals.

PayTM to buy home medical equipment

While quoting PM Modi’s tweet, PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar announced that amidst a rising number of Covid cases among families of PayTM staffers, the company has decided to buy home medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators that can be used by the families of the teammates and community. He added, “Thank you, PM Modi, for calling upon the youth to come together to stop the spread and save lives.”

Due to surge of Covid in our colleagues’ families, we at Paytm have decided to buy home medical equipments like Oxygen concentrators tht can be used by teammate’s families & community.

Thank you @PMoIndia for calling upon youth to come together to stop the spread and save lives🙏 https://t.co/i8mYe8N4m5 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 20, 2021

Reliance announced the free supply of oxygen to worst-hit states

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited has announced that it will provide 700 tonnes of oxygen to the worst-hit states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh free of cost. It will provide relief to 70,000 Covid-19 patients. The company is working on increasing the production of medical-grade oxygen to 1000 tonnes to offer additional support in the hour of need. As per reports, the company has tweaked its refinery in Jamnagar to produce medical grade oxygen. Reliance will provide oxygen under Corporate Social Responsibility. Earlier, the company had provided 100 tonnes of oxygen to Maharashtra free of cost.

Medical-grade oxygen being supplied #free of cost by Reliance Ind to states badly affected by COVID-19 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 20, 2021

India’s corporate sector has been crucial in production and supply of necessary commodities during the Covid crisis.

SAIL provided 33,000 tonnes of oxygen

The largest steel producers in India, the Steel Authority of India Limited, is also providing oxygen to the worst-hit states, including Chhattisgarh. According to SAIL, they have supplied 33,000 tonnes of oxygen to date from its plants in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal. The supply is being done under CSR.

AMNS India is supplying oxygen in Gujarat

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said in a tweet that they are providing 200 tonnes of medical oxygen to medical facilities in Gujarat. Dilip Oommen, CEO, AMNS, said, “Given the unprecedented challenges triggered by the Covid-19 surge, ensuring the health and wellbeing of our fellow citizens comes first for us, and there is nothing more important than saving lives.”

Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our fellow citizens comes first for us & there is nothing more important than saving lives.



We’re doing our bit in this fight against #COVID19.



We urge our fellow citizens to stay safe and strictly follow govt guidelines. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/5RgG5XYcpf — ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (@AMNSIndia) April 17, 2021

Hindustan Zinc Limited pledged to provide 5,000 litres of oxygen to Udaipur

HZL has pledged to provide 5,000 litres of oxygen in Udaipur from its Dariba plant. The first tanker had arrived in Udaipur on Tuesday. The district administration had requested the company for support as the demand for medical oxygen is on the rise.

Jindal Steel & Power Limited supplying oxygen to Chhattisgarh and Odisha

As per reports, JSPL is supplying 50-100 MT tonnes of medical oxygen to hospitals in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. JSPL Managing Director VR Sharma said, “We can compromise steel production for a while to supply oxygen to the government to save precious lives. Our priority is people first.”

#COVID19 has started spreading again and we need Oxygen for saving lives. #OXYGEN is a raw material in Steel plants and at this crucial time, we have committed to the government to prioritize saving lives over steel making. @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia @SteelMinIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) April 9, 2021

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of JSW Group, said, “Oxygen is a raw material in Steel plants, and at this crucial time, we have committed to the government to prioritize saving lives over steel making.” JSPL was among the first companies to come forward to lend a helping hand amidst crisis.