Terrorists attack at BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in North Kashmir, one cop killed

On Thursday, a group of terrorists open-fired at the guard post of BJP leader, Anwar Khan’s residence in Nowgam, North Kashmir. One sentry who was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the hospital has succumbed to his injuries, as per a Times Now report.

The report suggests that the leader who is leading the North Kashmir campaign for the Bhartiya Janata Party was not at his residence when the attack took place.

Anwar Khan is the district General Secretary of BJP for Baramulla and in charge of the Kupwara district. “The area has been sealed and massive searches launched,” an official said.

BJP Kashmir media incharge Manzoor Bhat informed that the terrorists had come to attack BJP leader Anwar Khan at his residence in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

This is not the first time that the BJP leader was attacked. Earlier in 2018, terrorists had opened fire at Anwar Khan in the Pulwama district where a police officer who was guarding him was injured in the attack. Khan however had escaped unhurt.

Security of several political workers had been increased suspecting a rise in attacks with the advent of summers. IGP Vijay Kumar in a statement to the press earlier this week had said, “It is of crucial importance to enhance the security of vulnerable persons and take all necessary measures to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.”