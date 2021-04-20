On Monday (April 19), an undated video of TMC leader Firhad Hakim, comparing the central armed forces and the rival BJP to ‘pigs’, went viral on social media. Hakim is the former Mayor of Kolkata and a Cabinet Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led-West Bengal government.

The contentious video clip was shared on Twitter by BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. While addressing a road show, Firhad Hakim could be heard as saying, “BJP suwarer baccha bole jacchi (BJP is the progeny of pigs).” Following a time gap of indistinct chatter, he threatened, “Jab BJP aayega, toh suwar ke baccha ko pehela maaro (If the BJP, the progenies of pigs come here, then, assault them first.)” The TMC leader added, “Where will you go? Thrash them. Beat the progeny of pigs.”

Following his call for violence against BJP workers, Hakim was informed by TMC supporters that they shooed them away when the saffron party dared to come into the area. “They brought the CISF (Central Industrial Security Forces), Rail police and shooed away my mason. Let the elections get over. Then, our Central Investigation Department (CID) will take action against the ‘progeny of pigs’ CISF “, the TMC minister was seen telling his followers and the general public.

TMC Leader and EX Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim.

Listen last 24 second, Ye Election ho jaane do “Suwar ka bcha CISF” ke against action lenge. He is same Leader who describes Kolkata port area as Mini Pakistan pic.twitter.com/jGFfu66IM4 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 19, 2021

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim not new to controversies

However, this is not the first time when the Mayor of Kolkata has been in the news for the wrong reasons. He had earlier called a Muslim-dominated area of Kolkata as “Mini-Pakistan.” In February this year, he was spotted delivering a political speech at a masjid in Kolkata, in blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In order to pacify Muslim rioters, during the anti-CAA riots that had seen extensive vandalism, arson and damage to public properties, Hakim, referring to the rioters as ‘brothers’ claimed such acts by Muslims will ‘help BJP to come to power in Bengal’ and then the Muslims have to ‘keep their heads down’, like they allegedly do in UP.