The official Twitter account of Dasna Devi temple head-priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been suspended. In response to the suspension, Saraswati wrote an email to the social media behemoth, asserting that he has never tweeted with the intention of targeting or harassing others.

Saraswati conjectured that his account may have been suspended as a result of a coordinated attack by some miscreants. He said he has used the platform only to express his views on a variety of matters as one is free to express his/her views on Twitter.

“My account @Narsinghvani has been suspended for the reasons best known to you. Although I have never violated any guidelines of Twitter. I think my account has been marked as spam by some miscreants. I have never done any tweet with the motive of targeting or harassing anyone. I have only shared my views over different matters as one is free to express his/her views here. I think you have suspended my account by mistake. Kindly reconsider my request to unsuspend my account,” the email Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati wrote to Twitter challenging his account suspension.

Yati Narsinghanand’s account was mass-reported

No sooner after Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was de-platformed from Twitter, several social media users rejoiced on the microblogging website for being successful in getting his account suspended. The celebratory messages on Twitter confirm Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s apprehensions that his account was mass-reported by miscreants, eventually leading to the suspension.

A troll Twitter account named @BhaktendraNodi is being credited to run the spam campaign against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for getting his account suspended. The account took to Twitter to allege that Saraswati has been removed from Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Many Twitter handles credited the aforementioned Twitter account for getting Yati Narsighanand Saraswati’s account suspended.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The group named Team Saath, who have been targeting twitter handles who have different political and ideological views were seen calling for the suspension of Yati Narsinghanand’s account. They were found celebrating the suspension.

In other news, the hàtèmônger @narsinghvani has been suspended by @Twitter, finally.



It doesn’t matter now though, as we are fighting another virus at the moment.#TeamSAATH🤝 https://t.co/GOogtbkJBn pic.twitter.com/UkbUPHyIZY — Team Saath Official (@TeamSaath) April 29, 2021

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ Md Zubair who often peddles fake news, and Rahul Gandhi’s dedicated fan Sanjukta Basu were found celebrating too.

Tweet by Md Zubair of AltNews

Tweet by Sanjukta Basu

Yati Narsighanand Saraswati’s recent remarks on Prophet Muhammad had earned him a lot of hate and open threats from Islamists and their supporters. Saraswati had not minced his words in criticizing Prophet Muhammad, which has earned him the ire of Islamists online and offline. While specific Twitter groups targeted his account online, many Islamists have been openly calling for his beheading with ‘sar tan see juda‘ slogans. It is notable here that the ‘sar tan se juda’ slogan is a clarion call for Muslims to behead anyone who criticizes Islam’s Prophet.