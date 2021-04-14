On April 13, one more video calling for the beheading of Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for ‘insulting Prophet Muhammad’ went viral on social media. The video was from Bareilly, and it was shot sometime during the last week on Friday. A large group of men from a particular community were seen walking in large groups on both sides of the road. Similar videos from the same day were making rounds last week.

In the video, some of them could be heard raising the slogan, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda (The one who disrespected the prophet, should be punished by beheading)”.

In another video, a man was seen raising slogans from a stage in which he said, “Uncha bolo kya chahiye, gustakh-e-nabi ka sir chahiye (Say it loud what do you want, head of the one who disrespected the Prophet)”.

Bareilly Police claimed the crowd was dispersed peacefully

In its reply, Bareilly Police said that two videos were viral on social media in which a man was seen raising communal slogans. Out of the two videos, Delhi Police has registered a case in Parliament road police station. In another video, a group gathered a large group of people and demanded action against the person. The Police further claimed that they accepted the memorandum keeping the law and order situation in mind, and dispersed the crowd peacefully.

In the reply, Police did not mention what action they took against the crowd that was asking to behead Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati. They did mention that a case was filed against the Dasna priest in Delhi, and they also registered a case based on the memorandum given by the leader who had gathered the crowd, but nowhere there was any mention if they took any action against the slogans raised by the crowd.