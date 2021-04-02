A 15-year-old minor Hindu girl, residing in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, has fallen prey to an incident of alleged ‘Grooming Jihad‘. One person named Mahid had allegedly befriended her posing as a Hindu and thereafter gang-raped her. Mahid who had introduced himself as Mohit to woo the girl, took her to Delhi, Pune and Uttar Pradesh, where he got his friends to also physically assault her. When the minor became pregnant, Mahid had sent her to her sister’s place.

As the news of the incident spread, the activists of Hindu Jagran Manch approached the victim’s family and extended help. As per reports, they contacted the accused over the phone and asked him to come to Ujjain, where he was accosted, beaten up and handed over to the Ujjain police.

The Ujjain police, in turn, have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the case with the help of the police in all 3 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Mahid had assaulted, threatened the minor girl with acid attack

The victim is a resident of Barwani in Madhya Pradesh. She was working in Malegaon, Maharashtra, where she met Mahid, a resident of Auraiya district in the state of Uttar Pradesh. As per the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, the Hindu girl fell into the trap laid by Mahid, who changed his name to Mohit to lure the girl.

Majid had allegedly taken her with him to Pune, Delhi and Auraiya, where he along with his friends raped her multiple times. According to the victim, when she resisted, Mahid had assaulted her and warned her with dire consequences. He reportedly threatened to kill her by pouring acid on her.

When the victim got pregnant, Mahid had made her sit in a bus and sent her back to Ujjain to her sister’s place. Here, the victim gave birth to a child who had birth complications. The child soon died.

The incident came to the fore when the victim narrated her ordeal to a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch, whose one acquaintance was also hospitalised in the same room where the victim was recouping after giving birth to her child. When the Hindu outfit activist went to meet his acquaintance, the victim narrated her ordeal to him. Thereafter, the members of the outfit called up Mahid and had convinced him to come to Ujjain. When the accused arrived in Ujjain, he was accosted and handed over to the police.

According to a report by Patrika, Mahid was running a racket where he along with his friends, trapped young girls by concealing their real identity. Once the girl fell into their trap, they raped and assaulted them and pushed them into prostitution.

Speaking about the case to the media, ASI Rashid Khan said that the matter is being investigated.