Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home News Reports US Navy dismisses first-ever woman commander of missile destroyer USS Hopper, cites 'leadership issues'
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Navy dismisses first-ever woman commander of missile destroyer USS Hopper, cites ‘leadership issues’

The USS Hopper (DDG-70) is a guided missile destroyer associated with the Pacific Fleet. It is currently undergoing modernisation in Hawaii.

OpIndia Staff
Cmdr Kathryn Dawley was removed from duty as the captain of the USS Hopper
Cmdr Kathryn Dawley, US Navy, image via military.com
3

The U.S. Navy has reportedly removed its first-ever woman commander of the USS Hopper, a guided-missile destroyer vessel based in Pearl Harbor, seemingly because of leadership issues and problems with ‘crew morale’.

Commander Kathryn Dawley took command of the USS Hopper in April 2020 and was the first-ever woman to do so. According to the Pacific Fleet, her removal from command was “due to a loss of confidence in her leadership.”

According to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Spokesman Lt. James Adams, the decision was “based on her overall performance in this critical leadership billet. Morale of the crew played a large factor in the decision to remove her from command.”

The US Navy has, however, stated that no misconduct was associated with her removal.

Ever since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, morale issues have become a frequent cause of concern for the U.S. Navy. Back in January, there was a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the USS Chafee, which became public after crew members of the vessel leaked documents to a Navy-focused news outlet. A Chief Petty officer on the Chafee told the outlet that “the morale is like nothing I’ve ever seen on board. Sailors on board are just defeated and don’t know what to do.”

The USS Hopper is named after Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, who became an important figure in computer science, developing one of the earliest programming languages.

Kathryn Dawley, the dismissed Commander, had enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1997 and dreamed of commanding the USS Hopper, according to the press release at the time of her assumption of command.

“Hopper has been my dream since I commissioned,” she was quoted as saying at the time. “As a role model, Rear Adm. Grace Hopper embodied the qualities of a naval officer that I strive to be; strong, confident, and fearless.”

The USS Hopper (DDG-70) is currently undergoing modernisation in Hawaii after leaving dry dock last year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUS Navy ship, US Navy women, Women Navy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Tours and travels operators in Mumbai issuing fake COVID-19 negative reports for Rs 300: Report reveals

OpIndia Staff -
As people in Mumbai rush to get out of Maharashtra amidst worsening coronavirus outbreak, travel agents are arranging bogus COVID-negative reports for Rs 300 to Rs 500 to enable their exit.
News Reports

Maha COVID-19 crisis: Hospital beds and ventilators running short, scarcity in oxygen and Remdesivir supply, and inordinate delays in testing

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is in a midst of a resurgent coronavirus outbreak as the state has reported over 60,212 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

From reports of shortages to black-marketing, is Remdesivir really the ‘miracle drug’ to cure Covid?

News Reports Anurag -
In November 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) recommended against the use of Remdesivir in Covid-19 patients stating that there was no evidence that the drug can improve survival.

What would Dr. Ambedkar say about Hindu and Muslim societies today?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
What do you think Dr. Ambedkar would say today about the relative performance of Hindu and Muslim society in the years since 1947? Can you be as frank and clear in stating your thoughts as he was?

Covid panic: Govt cancels Class 10 Board exams, students to be given marks as per Board criteria

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of an internal assessment. The government will review the situation on June 1 and decide on Class 12th Board exams thereafter.

COVID-19 outbreak: Maharashtra to get 100 MT oxygen from Ambani owned Reliance’s Jamnagar plant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will receive 100 MT of oxygen supply from Reliance's Jamnagar plant

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
Social Media

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
News Reports

Constant ‘beheading’ threats by Islamists: Hindus come out in large numbers to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, demand security for him

Jhankar Mohta -
Enraged by the Muslim politicians and religious groups openly issuing death threats, Hindus come together to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,014FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com