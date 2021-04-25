On April 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public Covid hospital in the stater. He added the state government is going to conduct an audit of the life-saving gas with the support of various institutes.

While speaking during virtual interaction with editors of various newspapers, CM said, “There is no shortage of oxygen in any COVID hospital, be it private or government. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be tackled with a heavy hand. We will conduct an oxygen audit in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow and IIT BHU for proper monitoring of oxygen. The system of live tracking of oxygen demand, supply and distribution will be implemented.”

Asserting that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government would conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes. He further added that the supply is adequate in the state, provided only the needy use it. “Every infected patient does not need oxygen, cooperation is expected from the media in increasing awareness about this,” he said.

Do not let the guard down, CM urged the public

CM Yogi said that there were some initial problems in increasing the number of hospital beds in the state. However, they were quickly overcome. He urged people not to take the infection lightly as a normal viral fever. He said, “It would be a huge mistake to take corona as normal viral fever. I am also in its grip. I have been following all COVID protocols since April 13 while in isolation.”

Keep the population in mind while reviewing UP

He added that while reviewing the situation in UP, one should keep its large population and demographic diversity in mind. In this Covid-19 wave, the number of cases is around 30 times more than the last time. “We have made arrangements for oxygen plants in government institutions. There was a lack of this system in private institutions. Work is on to set up 31 new oxygen plants including 18 plants based on DRDO’s latest technology,” he said.

Remdesivir is available in the state, assured CM

The Chief Minister assured that there is no shortage of the drugs like Remdesivir in the state. He added that when the demand increased, the state government sent an aircraft to Ahmedabad to airlift the drug procured directly from the pharma company. He said not all patients need this medicine while emphasizing on using it wisely.

Oxygen monitoring system launched in UP

The UP government has launched an oxygen monitoring system. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish K Awasthi said in a statement on Saturday that under this system, the government has opened a Command Control Centre at Home Department in Lucknow. He said, “through this, Management Information System’s (MIS) daily, a live report on the movement of Oxygen tankers can be monitored and viewed on a map. Software’s dashboard will analyse and inform if the tanker is getting delayed – either in filling or in transportation.”

He further added that the state would create an app that will be installed in the driver’s mobile phone to act as GPS. It will help to monitor the oxygen supply in the state.

The covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh is currently the second worst-hit state by the Covid-19 infection. The state recorded 37,944 cases on April 24. There are 2,88,144 cases active in the state. So far, the state has reported 10,51,314 cases, out of which 7,52,211 have recovered while 10,959 have lost their lives. 222 people died of Covid-19 related complications on Saturday.