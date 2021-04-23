On Friday (April 23), the body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in Alinagar village in Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The development comes ahead of the 7th phase of Vidhan Sabha polls in the State

As per reports, the victim has been identified as one Kiranjan Ghosh. According to his family members, Ghosh did not return home on Thursday night. It was only on Friday evening that his body was discovered hanging from a tree at a deserted place, near his house. Soon, locals gathered at the site and informed the police. On receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gupta reached the crime scene. A large team of police personnel from Pandabeshwar police station and central security forces has been deployed in the area.

Another BJP worker was murdered in West Bengal last night. This time the victim is Kiranjan Ghosh, and he is found hanging from a tree in Alinagar of Jamuria. pic.twitter.com/fIrz7ZmRnP — নীলসুনীল (@trunills) April 23, 2021

It must be mentioned that Kiran Ghosh was renowned in his area as an active BJP worker. The BJP has alleged that it was a pre-planned murder and that the victim’s body had been hung after the victim was killed. Tapash Roy, the BJP candidate from the Jamuria Vidhan Sabha constituency, has demanded a complete investigation into the matter within 24 hours. He has also demanded that the culprits must be brought to justice.

The victim’s family has not yet registered a case of murder with the police. Nevertheless, the political atmosphere in the area has heated up, following Ghosh’s death. It must be mentioned that voting for the 7th phase of polls will take place in the Jamuria Vidhan Sabha constituency on April 26.

Dead body of BJP worker recovered after he went missing

Earlier on April 18, the body of a BJP worker was recovered from outside his residence in Mandal Para in Roaowari village in the Nadia district of West Bengal. The area falls under the Chakdaha Vidhan Sabha constituency, which went to polls during the 5th phase of Vidhan Sabha elections in the State.

As per reports, the victim was identified as one Dilip Kirtaniya. He was an active BJP worker, who was seen managing booth-level party work on Saturday. Reportedly, Kirtaniya was threatened during the day by some unidentified miscreants. Later, at around 11 pm, he was summoned by an unidentified individual and he left his home. He did not return home the whole night.

The BJP worker’s body was recovered on April 18 morning from the bushes in his home’s backyard. Eyewitnesses recounted that Dilip Kirtaniya was bleeding from his nose, ears and mouth. On seeing his condition, he was immediately rushed to the Chakdaha State General Hospital. The BJP worker was declared dead on arrival.