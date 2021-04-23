Friday, April 23, 2021
Home Politics West Bengal: Another BJP worker found hanging from a tree in the poll-bound constituency...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Another BJP worker found hanging from a tree in the poll-bound constituency of Bardhaman, party alleges murder

It must be mentioned that voting for the 7th phase of polls will take place in the Jamuria Vidhan Sabha constituency on April 26.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: BJP worker found hanging from a tree in poll-bound constituency, party alleges 'murder'
Police and security personnel deployed at the crime scene (Photo Credits: Sangbad Pratidin)
4

On Friday (April 23), the body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in Alinagar village in Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The development comes ahead of the 7th phase of Vidhan Sabha polls in the State

As per reports, the victim has been identified as one Kiranjan Ghosh. According to his family members, Ghosh did not return home on Thursday night. It was only on Friday evening that his body was discovered hanging from a tree at a deserted place, near his house. Soon, locals gathered at the site and informed the police. On receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gupta reached the crime scene. A large team of police personnel from Pandabeshwar police station and central security forces has been deployed in the area.

It must be mentioned that Kiran Ghosh was renowned in his area as an active BJP worker. The BJP has alleged that it was a pre-planned murder and that the victim’s body had been hung after the victim was killed. Tapash Roy, the BJP candidate from the Jamuria Vidhan Sabha constituency, has demanded a complete investigation into the matter within 24 hours. He has also demanded that the culprits must be brought to justice.

The victim’s family has not yet registered a case of murder with the police. Nevertheless, the political atmosphere in the area has heated up, following Ghosh’s death. It must be mentioned that voting for the 7th phase of polls will take place in the Jamuria Vidhan Sabha constituency on April 26.

Dead body of BJP worker recovered after he went missing

Earlier on April 18, the body of a BJP worker was recovered from outside his residence in Mandal Para in Roaowari village in the Nadia district of West Bengal. The area falls under the Chakdaha Vidhan Sabha constituency, which went to polls during the 5th phase of Vidhan Sabha elections in the State.

As per reports, the victim was identified as one Dilip Kirtaniya. He was an active BJP worker, who was seen managing booth-level party work on Saturday. Reportedly, Kirtaniya was threatened during the day by some unidentified miscreants. Later, at around 11 pm, he was summoned by an unidentified individual and he left his home. He did not return home the whole night.

The BJP worker’s body was recovered on April 18 morning from the bushes in his home’s backyard. Eyewitnesses recounted that Dilip Kirtaniya was bleeding from his nose, ears and mouth. On seeing his condition, he was immediately rushed to the Chakdaha State General Hospital. The BJP worker was declared dead on arrival.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Congress leader Chidambaram wants state governments to unionise to haggle over vaccine costs: Here is why that is a bizarre idea

K Bhattacharjee -
P. Chidambaram has managed to come up with another spectacularly braindead idea that does not make any sense.
Opinions

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.

ThePrint’s contributing editor caught on the wrong foot, tries to play vulture politics over death of colleague, gets called out: Here’s what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday (April 22), 'journalist' Shivam Vij took to Twitter to inform about the death of a college classmate named Shaoli Rudra.

At least 57 dead in hospital mishaps in 4 months in Maharashtra: Who is accountable for the loss?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Here's the list of 4 completely avoidable incidents that took place in Maharashtra in the last few months, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is an example for counterparts: Speaks to PM, extends help to other states without political drama

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Odisha CM speaks to PM Modi, promises all possible help in supplying oxygen to other states during Covid crisis.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) General Secretary in his tweet thanked all the medical staff who treated his son Ashish Yechury
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,087FansLike
531,713FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com