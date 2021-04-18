Sunday, April 18, 2021
West Bengal: Dead body of BJP worker recovered after he went missing, party accuses TMC workers of murder

BJP workers and party leaders created a road blockade and demanded justice for the deceased Dilip Kirtaniya.

OpIndia Staff
Dilip Kirtaniya
On Sunday (April 18), the body of a BJP worker was recovered from outside his residence in Mandal Para in Roaowari village in the Nadia district of West Bengal. The area falls under the Chakdaha Vidhan Sabha constituency, which went to polls during the 5th phase of Vidhan Sabha elections in the State.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as one Dilip Kirtaniya. He was an active BJP worker, who was seen managing booth-level party work on Saturday. Reportedly, Kirtaniya was threatened during the day by some unidentified miscreants. Later, at around 11 pm, he was summoned by an unidentified individual and he left his home. He did not return home the whole night.

The BJP worker’s body was recovered on Sunday morning from the bushes in his home’s backyard. Eyewitnesses recounted that Dilip Kirtaniya was bleeding from his nose, ears and mouth. On seeing his condition, he was immediately rushed to the Chakdaha State General Hospital. The BJP worker was declared dead on arrival.

When the news of his death was communicated to the family members, they staged a protest outside the hospital. They alleged that the victim was brutally thrashed and succumbed to his injuries. The family members of Dilip Kirtaniya demanded appropriate action against the culprits. In a bid to pacify the situation, a large team of police officials reached the hospital premises and sent the dead body for post-mortem examination.

Political reactions to the incident

Meanwhile, BJP workers and party leaders created a road blockade and demanded justice for the deceased Dilip Kirtaniya. They also stopped incoming trains at the Palapara police station. The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress goons of murdering their party worker.

While speaking on the matter, BJP leader Jayprakash Majumdar said, “This is the culture of the Trinamool Congress. They have summoned the BJP’s polling agent and murdered him. Supporting the BJP is a crime in the eyes of the TMC. They have been directed by their party high command to commit such crimes against the Opposition parties. That’s why the low-level workers are acting upon their diktats. We want punishment for the ones guilty.”

Trinamool Congress leader and former Minister Tapas Roy has rejected the accusations. He alleged, “The politicis of murder has been imported by the BJP in the State after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They derive happiness by stooping to such low levels in politics. How can they conclude that it is murder without investigation? How can they accuse the TMC? Let the probe begin. The truth will be out.”

BJP polling agent brutally assaulted by Trinamool Congress goons

In another incident on Saturday, a BJP polling agent named Ajit Dhar was reportedly assaulted by a TMC worker as he went to cast his vote in the Haroa constituency in the North 24 Parganas district. According to a report by Republic TV, the Trinamool Congress goons allegedly grabbed the BJP leader’s shirt and threatened him against voting for BJP. BJP alleged that the party agent suffered a fracture on his head due to the assault. According to them, Ajit Dhar was attacked with sticks by TMC workers, causing injury to the head.

The BJP worker has been admitted to the Bardhaman Medical College for treatment. The TMC worker asked the BJP agent where he was going and demanded to know why he ‘took money from the Trinamool government during Cyclone Amphan. This led to a heated exchange of words between the BJP polling agent and the TMC goons. According to another BJP polling agent Subrata Ghosh said that he witnessed the assault on Dhar by TMC workers, and after the incident, he could not enter the polling station.

