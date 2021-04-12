Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh 4-phase panchayat polls scheduled to begin on April 15, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cancelled the ticket of Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of the party’s suspended MLA Kuldeep Sengar. After withdrawing her ticket, the party has now asked the local party’s chief to send in fresh names for the new candidate.

In a video statement issued on Sunday, UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh said: “The panchayat elections are going on in Uttar Pradesh and we will win all the elections due to hard work done by our workers. At the same time review is also being done at various stages. In Unnao, ward number 22, Sangeeta Sengar was given the ticket, but now her ticket is being cancelled. She will not be the official candidate of the BJP anymore. The district chief has been asked to send three names to the panel now.”

Who is Kuldeep Sengar

Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted of rape, had been earlier fielded from Ward No. 22 of the Fatehpur Chaurasi seat.

Kuldeep Sengar had become the Zila Panchayat chairman from Unnao district in 2016. As a BJP candidate, Kuldeep Sengar had won the state Assembly polls from Bangarmau Assembly seat of Unnao in 2017. However, the seat fell vacant after he was convicted in the rape case in December 2019 and was expelled from the party.

The Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls will begin on April 15 and will be held in 4 phases. The elections were due in December 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The results will be announced on May 2.