The Union government has appointed the 1985-batch IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the Chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for two years on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, appointed IPS officer Jaiswal as the next CBI chief. Jaiswal will head the country’s premier investigating agency for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office.

Earlier, his name was recommended by a selection committee comprised of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. As per reports, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and VSK Kaumudi, Special Secretary at the Home Ministry were the other two names considered for the post.

Before his appointment as the CBI chief, Jaiswal was serving as the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Jaiswal has rich experience in handling high-profile, terror cases

A 1985-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal has rich experience in dealing with some of the biggest criminal and terror investigations in Mumbai. Subodh Jaiswal was a part of the investigation that unearthed the Telgi stamp paper scam case before it was transferred to the CBI.

From the terror attacks in 2006 to the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks, the senior IPS officer has rich experience in handling terror investigations and intelligence gathering both at the state and central levels.

During the Mumbai terror attacks, Jaiswal was in command of the Maharashtra State Intelligence Bureau and coordinated with US intelligence agencies after the deadly attacks. In his earlier stints, Jaiswal has also served in Pune as an Additional Police Commissioner and been part of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) too. The new Chief CBI chief has also worked in the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for more than 10 years.

In June 2018, Jaiswal was appointed as the Mumbai Police Commissioner by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Later in 2019, he became the Maharashtra Director General of Police before taking up the post of Director-General CISF.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal led operations against left-wing terror

Interestingly, during his tenure in Maharashtra, Jaiswal has led several operations to unearth the left-wing terror network in the country. The Maharashtra cadre officer investigated the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases that led to the arrest of ‘Urban Naxals’ like Sudha Bhardwaj, Stan Swamy, Gautam Navlakha, Varvara Rao, among others, in connection with the plot to kill the Prime Minister.

Before taking over as the Director-General of Maharashtra Police, Jaiswal had also unearthed high-profile corruption cases in his home cadre. Recently, his role in exposing corruption in Maharashtra came to the fore when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made public a letter written by Jaiswal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recommending a CID probe into the alleged transfer scam in the state.