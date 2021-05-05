Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home News Reports Here are the 5 things Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his first article after becoming...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Here are the 5 things Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his first article after becoming the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari foreboded that if the TMC continues subverting democracy and using violence to silence its critiques, it will soon face a fate similar to the Left front in the state. The Left has been totally decimated in West Bengal, with people placing little faith in it to lead the state.

OpIndia Staff
Suvendu Adhikari pens a scathing article in the Indian Express after becoming the Leader of Opposition in Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari(Source: The Week)
0

A day after BJP strongman Suvendu Adhikari was elected as the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, he penned a scathing article in the Indian Express, exposing the Trinamool Congress Party’s disregard for the democratic traditions and its penchant for using violence as a tool to intimidate its opponents.

In an article titled ‘How TMC is betraying Bengal’, Adhikari says TMC has let down the mandate given to it by the people by unleashing terror instead of governing the state. He also called out people who keep clamouring about fascism but are conspicuously silent now even as violence sweeps West Bengal.

Here are the 4 things that Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his article after becoming the Leader of Opposition in Bengal:-

West Bengal, a textbook case of fascism

Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal has become a textbook case of fascism, Adhikari wrote in his article. Recalling legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore, who once said “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”, Adhikari said that Bengal has now devolved into a place where the minds of people are not free and their heads hang in shame at the current situation.

The leader of opposition added that violence in West Bengal is no longer an isolated occurrence. Across the state, the violence continues unabated, as Mamata Banerjee tightens her grip over the state, especially after the recent election victory.

The Nandigram MLA also added that the TMC cadres, empowered and emboldened by the top party leadership, are resolutely destroying the culture of democracy in West Bengal.

Governance took a back seat as party concentrated on consolidating power in West Bengal

Adhikari says the state had given a clear mandate to the TMC to govern but they are busy unleashing terror across the state, intimidating their political opponents and settling scores with them. The governance in the state has taken a back seat as the party focused its energies on winning the elections.

Adhikari says tackling the COVID situation was not the priority of the TMC government as the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee busied herself in her rallies, not finding it prudent to attend the recent Covid meetings called by the Prime Minister.

TMC leadership instructed cadres to intimidate the political opposition in the state

Following the election results on May 2, the TMC cadres in West Bengal got clear instructions from the top leadership to threaten the political opposition in the state, Adhikari says. The BJP workers have been at the receiving end of the violence unleashed by the TMC goons. More than 12 BJP workers have been killed, while thousands of others were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring Assam.

Not just the BJP workers, but even the Left and Congress, which Adhikari says did everything possible to embolden TMC to defeat BJP, were not spared as their cadres were attacked and offices vandalised. Nobody was spared, be it women, children, farmers, poor or the young, everyone came under the attack simply because they dared to extend their support to a political party other than the TMC.

Talking about the violence in Nandigram, the constituency from where Adhikari defeated the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition said that the constituency gave so much affection to the TMC in the last several years but today their cadres are exacting revenge on the people simply because they saw through the failures of the party and rejected them.

People having ideological differences with BJP remained mute spectators as TMC wreaked havoc in West Bengal, says Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari also called the double standards of people who otherwise are very vocal to allege that “idea of India” is in danger and clamour about rising fascism, and are now deafeningly silent as TMC sponsored violence gallops West Bengal.

He said people with ideological differences with the BJP are elated with the Bengal elections results but their silence over TMC sponsored violence is deafening. He says there has been no criticism of aggression displayed by the TMC cadres, no condemnation of lives lost and no words on the women attacked.

“They leave no opportunity to talk about their “idea of India” but conveniently shut their eyes and ears while this very idea of a liberal democratic India is being sullied in West Bengal,” Adhikari says.

Violent triumphalism only witnessed in West Bengal, not in Assam, Puducherry

In a bid to attack the TMC government in West Bengal, Adhikari says the violent triumphalism witnessed in the state was not seen in Assam and Puducherry where BJP is forming the governments. He also attacked the TMC, stating that when the TMC is defeated, they blame the EVMs but the BJP did not blame the EVMs when it lost the elections in West Bengal.

Calling out the hypocrisy of the TMC, Adhikari says the TMC launched an offensive against the Election Commission and central forces. But, he added, the TMC always wanted proper security for the voters before they cast their vote. He also slammed the TMC for casting aspersions on the Election Commission for organising phased elections while they themselves had wanted phased elections so that democratic aspirations can be manifested.

If the TMC continues like this, the fate of the Left front awaits it very soon

Suvendu Adhikari also foreboded that if the TMC continues subverting democracy and using violence to silence its critiques, it will soon face a fate similar to the Left front in the state. The Left has been totally decimated in West Bengal, with people placing little faith in it to lead the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Here are the 5 things Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his first article after becoming the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari penned an article in the Indian Express, slamming the TMC for destroying the united fabric of West Bengal
News Reports

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde flouts COVID-19 protocol, gathers a huge crowd for inauguration of isolation centre in Beed

OpIndia Staff -
The district of Beed has been adversely affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Creating vaccine hesitancy, fear, unused ventilators in Congress-ruled states and more: Read JP Nadda’s scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create it, that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic," JP Nadda's letter to Sonia read.

Congress govt had nominated Navneet Kalra, now accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators, as a permanent member of Golf Club

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for absconding Delhi restaurateur Navneet Kalra who is accused of black marketing oxygen

Calcutta HC “appreciates” Mamata Banerjee-led govt for ‘stemming’ the post-poll violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal was in the grips of political violence after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in the assembly elections

Sonia Gandhi retains her position as party president, blames the local leadership for Congress’ poor performance in polls

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Paucity of time, infighting, covid restrictions were some of the reasons given by the state leadership for Congress' poor performance in assembly elections.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,917FansLike
541,278FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com