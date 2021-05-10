Monday, May 10, 2021
Home Politics Suvendu Adhikari appointed leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly: What it means for the...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Suvendu Adhikari appointed leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly: What it means for the future of BJP in the state

While it is far far too early to say whether Adhikari will prove to be another Himanta Biswa Sarma for the BJP, it has to be conceded that he has all the right credentials to emerge as one.

K Bhattacharjee
Suvendu Adhikari
Image Credit: Indian Express
52

Suvendu Adhikari has been appointed the leader of the opposition in West Bengal. The BJP MLA from Bengal defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in the hotly contested assembly elections in the state. He had only recently joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress in December last year.

The appointment of Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly will have deep ramifications for the future of the party in the state. It will significantly strengthen the BJP in areas where they have been lacking so far.

Local Face

One of the most prominent factors believed to have affected BJP’s fortunes in the state is the lack of local leaders who could match Banerjee’s stature in Bengal politics. While the BJP did have popular leaders, it did not have any that came close to matching Banerjee’s stature.

With the elevation of Suvendu Adhikari to the position, that is set to change. He defeated Mamata Banerjee in his bastion and managed to hold his ground in an election that saw the Trinamool Congress sweep the entire state.

Furthermore, with Adhikari, the BJP has someone that understands the street politics of Bengal and how the game is played. His victory from Nandigram was also significant for the party as the party now had a strong base outside of North Bengal going forward.

In a time of deep crisis, it was one of the few bright spots for the party and Adhikari could serve as a leader the party workers could rally around.

Reduced influence of Central BJP leaders

A prominent grouse that has surfaced in the aftermath of the BJP’s defeat is the fact that the party’s campaign had too much of an influence from the central leadership of the party. Observers appointed by the central leadership of the party have come under criticism for not enough awareness about the realities of Bengal politics.

Tathagata Roy, former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya, had directly blamed Kailash Vijarvargiya and Dilip Ghosh among others for sullying the reputation of the central leadership of the party. He had hurled the choicest insults at them and held them responsible for the party’s insipid performance.

With Adhikari at the helm, that is set to change. While it is likely that Dilip Ghosh will continue to remain as the state party president, the Ghosh-Adhikari duo could function as the ‘double-engine’ of the party in Bengal.

Giantslayer

Suvendu Adhikari has significantly augmented his stature in Bengal politics after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The tag of ‘Giantslayer’ will stick with him going forward. His work for the next five years is cut out.

Adhikari must expand his base from Medinipur and develop a pan-Bengal appeal through extensive campaigning. He has many thing working for him. He is a mass leader, has a strong base and now has a larger than life image.

But that means that certain things will change within the BJP as well. There was the impression that too many people within the party were trying too many things and too many cooks spoilt the broth. Adhikari, an iron fisted leader, will look to straighten things out.

While it is far far too early to say whether Adhikari will prove to be another Himanta Biswa Sarma for the BJP, it has to be conceded that he has all the right credentials to emerge as one.

BJP has taken the right inputs

The decision shows that the central leadership of the party has taken the right inputs. It was a bold decision to appoint Adhikari the leader of the opposition in the Assembly considering other leaders who have been in the BJP much longer.

But it also has to be admitted that the BJP did not really have a choice in the matter. Suvendu Adhikari is the most prominent leader among its elected representatives and has to be given his due. Going forward, the Bengal unit of the party will see a much reduced influence from observers appointed by the center and the state party unit will have much greater leeway to pursue avenues it deems fit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWest Bengal leader of opposition
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Suvendu Adhikari appointed leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly: What it means for the future of BJP in the state

K Bhattacharjee -
Suvendu Adhikari has significantly augmented his stature in Bengal politics after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.
News Reports

Gujarat: Extensive campaign launched to test, trace and isolate people in villages to arrest spread of coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat is currently one of the few states in India which has not gone for a full lockdown.

Reliance Group among the top donors in India Inc’s COVID relief response: Read the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Foundation has emerged as one of the largest donors as India Inc expands its relief efforts during COVID-19

SC puts Prashant Kishor’s appointment as advisor to Punjab CM under the scanner, seeks response from Congress-ruled state govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor had recently declared that he is quitting his career as political strategist and would look at an alternate career

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
Opinions

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Won’t last here for a week’: Instagram removes Kangana Ranaut’s post for calling Covid ‘small time flu’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she believes she will not survive a week on Instagram after a post was removed.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
Social Media

Parody Tinder accounts of ‘newly single’ Bill Gates emerge after his divorce announcement, promise exclusive ‘third dose’ of vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
The fake profiles on Tinder appeared right after Bill Gates announced that he is getting a divorce from his wife Malinda Gates
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,887FansLike
540,807FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com