Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home Politics AAP's Sanjay Singh tries to teach Islamists true Islam, gets schooled by Islamist
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP’s Sanjay Singh tries to teach Islamists true Islam, gets schooled by Islamist

The overwhelming chances are that Islamic fundamentalists are much better versed with Islamic scriptures than liberals themselves. Therefore, it is only common sense that one refrains from preaching sermons to the devout.

K Bhattacharjee
Sanjay Singh gets schooled by Islamist
Image Credit: PTI
3

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday attempted to teach ‘true Islam’ to Sharjeel Usmani after the Newslaundry columnist celebrated the death of Aaj Tak news anchor Rohit Sardana. He recounted a story of how the prophet of Islam had responded with kindness to a woman who had earlier thrown garbage at him.

In his response, Sanjay Singh tried hard to pretend that he knew and understood Islam better than the Islamic fundamentalists, going overboard with the honorifics used for the prophet. It is hard to know precisely what he was looking to achieve with his comment apart from affirming his uber-secular credentials but the responses he received confirmed what common sense would have us believe.

Source: Twitter

“Do not try to teach Islamic fundamentalists the true meaning of Islam. Chances are, they are far more knowledgeable on the matter than you are.” One Abdul Raziq shot back at Singh over his comments. He said that there is no mention of an incident such as the one cited by Sanjay Singh and the story was merely a figment of imagination.

Raziq rebuked Singh and said that he should study the scriptures first before issuing sermons. “Muslims do not need any certificate from you,” said Raziq. The reply would surely classify as a ‘befitting reply’ in some Islamist media.

The interaction, however, does carry an important lesson for liberals. The overwhelming chances are that Islamic fundamentalists are much better versed with Islamic scriptures than liberals themselves. Therefore, it is only common sense that one refrains from preaching sermons to the devout.

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had a PhD degree in Islamic studies and he is only just one example. We have numerous examples of Maulanas and Maulvis in India which preach hatred all the time. Do liberals plan to teach Saudi Arabia ‘true Islam’? Or maybe, Pakistan or Iran? It is bizarre to assume that they know more about Islam than the Islamic states themselves.

Weirdly enough, liberals appear to be of the opinion that all religions preach liberalism. Whatever be the main liberal political issue of the time, they will claim that all religions support that position. Be it abortion, homosexuality or feminism, according to liberals, the true message of all religions is always somehow the one liberals want it to be.

And as it so happens, even reputed Islamic scholars have said that the story does not have any basis in reality.

It is well past time for liberals to wake up and smell the coffee. The vision of Islam that they have in their head is starkly different from the one that exists in reality. And despite their numerous incantations of the sort that Sanjay Singh made, the fact remains that there are not enough takers of it among the Muslim community. Even so, it is only to be expected that the AAP leader will not learn the lesson that he should from the interaction.

It is also to be noted here that Islamists on social media, while justifying the celebrations over Sardana’s death, slammed liberals as well. According to them, liberals should have been okay with them celebrating the death of someone they accuse of being a ‘genocide enabler’.

All this time, liberals have made numerous overtures to Islamists, helped mainstream them, compromised on liberal principles in order to build an alliance with them and it was only the celebration of someone’s death did liberals draw the line.

And yet, the immediate response from their Islamist allies was not understanding and compromise but strong rebuke. It tells one everything they need to know about the nexus of Islamists and liberals and the power balance that exists between the two.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSanjay Singh Sharjeel Usmani
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

AAP’s Sanjay Singh tries to teach Islamists true Islam, gets schooled by Islamist

K Bhattacharjee -
Sanjay Singh tried hard to pretend that he knew and understood Islam better than the Islamic fundamentalists.
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India

‘Liberals’ always dehumanise their opponents: Did it surprise you that liberals celebrated the passing of Rohit Sardana?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Yesterday, 'liberal' Twitter erupted in cheers as news of the death of journalist Rohit Sardana spread everywhere

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of 'intellectuals'.

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,569FansLike
535,737FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com