Dr. Anthony Fauci has found himself in the middle of a huge controversy after it was discovered that he was well aware of the gain-of-function research being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the potential source of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not merely that, it is reported that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Anthony Fauci is the Director, provided funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for Coronavirus research.

Since then, more disturbing allegations have surfaced against NIAID. The Center for Medical Progress (CMP), a medical ethics watchdog, has reported that horrific experiments were being conducted at the University of Pittsburg involving the body parts of aborted fetuses.

According to CMP, such experiments are funded by grants from the Antony Fauci-led NIAID at the National Institute of Health (NIH). In one such experiment, the scalp of an aborted 5-month old fetus was stitched on to the back of a lab rat.

Source: Center for Medical Progress

Published photos show baby hair growing from the back of the lab rat. David Daleiden, the project lead at CMP, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and said that the scientists were trying to see how long they could keep it growing.

.@TuckerCarlson asks @daviddaleiden about the @PittTweet / @NIAIDFunding study that grafted the scalps of late-term unborn babies onto rats.



"Has Fauci accounted for this?"



"No, and Dr. Anthony Fauci owns every bit of this study." pic.twitter.com/AOO23HJEZi — Edie Heipel (@ediemheipel) May 21, 2021

Tucker Carlson asked Daleiden if Anthony Fauci has accounted for this to which the latter answered in the negative. “Dr. Fauci owns every bit of this issue. As the head of NIAID office, the buck stops with him in terms of how those grants are spent., whether they are monitored and make sure they are ethically and legally and just compliant as far as good stewardship of taxpayer money,” Daleiden said.

“The fact that they were using scalps from 5-month old aborted babies, that means that the heads of those children probably needed to be intact in order to get the scalp which is an indication that those are either partial birth abortions or infants delivered alive and whole,” he added.