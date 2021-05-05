Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Assam BJP disbands its minority cell after failing to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated areas in assembly elections

The decision to dissolve all the committees of the minority cell by the BJP comes after the saffron party failed to make any inroads in the minority-dominated areas in the North-eastern state.

Assam BJP minority cell
BJP to dissolve minority cell in Assam after poor performance/ Image Source: ET
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to dissolve all committees of its minority cell in Assam following a poor performance in the recently held assembly elections.

The decision to dissolve all the committees of the minority cell by the BJP comes after the saffron party failed to make any inroads in the minority-dominated areas in the North-eastern state. Even though the BJP registered a victory in the recently concluded Assam assembly elections by winning 60 seats, it performed badly in the minority-dominated seats in the state.

Following the poor performance, the state BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Das has dissolved the committees of the minority cells at all levels in the state.

In a statement, the state BJP President Ranjit Kumar Das said that the party performed badly in minority-dominated areas in the recently concluded Assam assembly elections.

It has been observed that the party has won fewer votes than the 20-member booth committees present in those areas. Hence, the state committee, district committee and block committees of the minority cells of BJP will be dissolved with immediate effect till further notice, the statement said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance coalition won the 2021 Assam Assembly elections with an overwhelming majority and is all set to form the government for the second consecutive time. The ruling alliance won 75 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress-led “Mahajot” secured the win in only 50 seats, most of which are from minority-dominated areas. BJP lost some minority-dominated where it has won in 2016 elections, and where the incumbent MLAs were praised for the work they had done for the constituencies. But still, they lost only due to the demographics of their constituencies.

