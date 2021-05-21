Balochistan: Blast at pro-Palestine rally in town’s Murghi Bazaar kills 6

A bomb blast at a pro-Palestine rally on Friday in Balochistan, Pakistan has killed 6 and injured 14 others. The blast occurred at Chaman, a town near the border with Afghanistan. “It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse,” Tariq Mengal, a provincial official, said.

#BREAKING: Bomb blast near pro-Palestine rally kills at least 5 people in Pakistan’s Balochistan province – police pic.twitter.com/l60NcYKpJ5 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 21, 2021

The demonstration was organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and it is suspected that the party vice-president Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni was the target of the blast. The Maulana escaped the blast without any injury. The explosion occurred at the town’s Murghi Bazaar.

According to a local police officer Ahmed Mohiuddin, the explosives were parked at a bike near the vehicle of one religious leader. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

مرغی بازار چمن میں یوم یکجہتی فلسطین کے ریلی پر بم دھماکہ حملہ میں بدقسمتی سے شہداء کی تعداد 6 اور زخمیوں کی تعداد 14 ہوگئی۔

10 زخمی DHQA ہسپتال چمن اور کو کوئٹہ منتقل کردیا گیا۔



جمیعت علماء اسلام کےرہنماعبدالقادر لونی و قاری مہراللہ بالکل محفوظ ہیں۔



علاقہ کو سیل کردیا گیا ہے — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) May 21, 2021

Pakistan witnessed rallies with huge crowds in support of Palestine in the aftermath of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Balochistan Government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the terrorists wanted to “destroy Balochistan’s peace”.

“The enemies of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians are on the side of Israeli aggression,” he stated. The blast was also condemned by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Balochistan is a disturbed region in Pakistan that suffers widespread persecution by the Pakistan Army.