Friday, May 21, 2021
Balochistan: Blast at pro-Palestine rally in town’s Murghi Bazaar kills 6

The demonstration was organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and it is suspected that the party vice-president Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni was the target of the blast.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Dawn
A bomb blast at a pro-Palestine rally on Friday in Balochistan, Pakistan has killed 6 and injured 14 others. The blast occurred at Chaman, a town near the border with Afghanistan. “It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse,” Tariq Mengal, a provincial official, said.

The demonstration was organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and it is suspected that the party vice-president Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni was the target of the blast. The Maulana escaped the blast without any injury. The explosion occurred at the town’s Murghi Bazaar.

According to a local police officer Ahmed Mohiuddin, the explosives were parked at a bike near the vehicle of one religious leader. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan witnessed rallies with huge crowds in support of Palestine in the aftermath of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Balochistan Government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the terrorists wanted to “destroy Balochistan’s peace”.

“The enemies of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians are on the side of Israeli aggression,” he stated. The blast was also condemned by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Balochistan is a disturbed region in Pakistan that suffers widespread persecution by the Pakistan Army.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

