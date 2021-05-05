The systematic attack on the opposition party workers by TMC goons in West Bengal after their thumping victory in the 2021 assembly elections has sent shockwaves in the entire country. From looting and plundering the houses to setting offices ablaze to brutal killings and lynchings of BJP workers, the party workers are left hapless with little or no support from the state police.

In one such incident, BJP’s SC leader Bhaskar Mandal released a heart-wrenching video begging for help from the Centre. Mandal can be heard in the video saying that a systematic attack is taking place against the Hindus where Hindu houses are being looted and set on fire.

Mandal, who can be seen weeping profusely in the video, informed that his house too was looted and he is in hiding for the past three days from the TMC goons with no food or place to go. He also said that not just the party men but even their families are being attacked. Belonging to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency, Mandal informed that no Hindu house will be spared.

The SOS video has gone viral on social media with users trying to make the video reach to the relevant handles who can take cognisance of the matter.

The Bhartiya Janta Party had released a list of emergency numbers for the karyakartas to contact in case of an attack or assault after videos of brutal attacks went viral.

Party president JP Nadda visited the state of West Bengal on Tuesday to take a stock of the situation.

With heavy heart, met the family of our Karyakarta, Shri Abhijeet Sarkar who was brutally killed in post-poll violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata. We will fight this ideological battle with cruel TMC in a democratic manner. We are rigidly standing with our Karyakartas. pic.twitter.com/o7XjjHyXNI — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 4, 2021

Violence in West Bengal

The state of West Bengal is currently in the grip of violence after the TMC managed to regain power, with even the women being attacked and assaulted.

Over 450 party men with their families fled West Bengal and crossed over to Assam for shelter in a tragic exodus.

Not just the BJP, but even the CPI(M) partymen were brutally murdered by the TMC thugs.

Comrade Kakali Khetrapal, a 52-year-old CPI(M) worker from Nabagram in East Burdwan’s Jamalpur was hacked to death on Sunday. Trinamool members, celebrating their election victory, allegedly entered her home while she was cooking and attacked her with a sharp weapon. pic.twitter.com/yN8mCNNelB — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) May 4, 2021

The governor of West Bengal at Mamata Banerjee’s oath-taking ceremony urged the third-time elected CM to immediately take control of the law and order situation in the state.

However, the TMC is in denial and is trying to distance itself from the violence despite clear video evidence. The top leadership of the TMC has blamed internal party conflict in the opposition as the reason behind the loot and murders.