TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

The house of a BJP worker was attacked in the Kasba locality of Kolkata. Vehicles near the residence of BJP candidate Kashinath Biswas in Kolkata's Beleghata area were also set on fire. Other incidents of arson and mob attack have also been reported.

TMC goons engage in arson, attack BJP workers after party's victory in WB
BJP booth worker's house set on fire (left), TMC goons ambush BJP worker's house (right), images via Twitter/Anindya
55

Soon after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surpassed the BJP in Vidhan Sabha elections, the goons of the ruling dispensation unleashed violence against their political opponents. While the TMC had secured 213 seats, the BJP managed to win 77 constituencies.

On Monday (May 3), News18 journalist Payal Mehta had shared the CCTV footage of one such deadly attack. In visuals caught on camera, the violent mob attacked the house of a BJP worker on Sunday evening in the Kasba locality of South Kolkata. At about 15 seconds into the video, a Trinamool Congress flag could be spotted. The goons initially tried to kick open the door of the house.

However, when this failed, they threw punches and attacked with bricks and sticks. It was only after a ‘sensible’ man in the group persuaded the visibly drunk goons to leave that the frenzied mob made their way out of the house.

On Sunday (May 2), TV9 journalist Anindya shared another disturbing incident from the Beleghata area in Kolkata where violence was carried out against BJP workers. “Violence breaks out in Beleghata, Kolkata. It’s barely 7 km from the icons Park Street. Media isn’t allowed anywhere near there. BJP cadres are targeted. #WestBengalElections2021,” he tweeted.

In another incident, the house of a BJP booth agent was set ablaze in Bishnupur, after the election results showed a comfortable TMC victory. In visuals shared by Anindya, smoke could be seen rising from the building that was set on fire.

As per the BJP, the Trinamool Congress goons had also set vehicles on fire near the residence of BJP candidate Kashinath Biswas in Kolkata’s Beleghata area. “Vehicles near Kashinath Biswas, BJP Candidate from Kolkata’s Beleghata put on fire. BJP has blamed TMC for this,” he had tweeted.

According to the TV9 journalist, BJP has accused the ruling dispensation of stone pelting at the residence of Ramji Prasad. He is the party candidate from Metiabruz constituency.

TMC cadre go berserk, burn BJP office and attack Suvendu Adhikari

As trends showed a landslide victory for Mamata Banerjee led TMC, the workers of the party had reportedly gheraoed the BJP office in Hastings in Kolkata. After the predicted decisive victory for TMC, there have been fears that BJP workers and those who supported and voted for the party might face backlash from the TMC and its workers.

Soon after, news came in that violence had erupted in Arambagh. A BJP office was burnt down to ashes. Anindya Banerjee, journalist with TV9 tweeted the visuals of a BJP office being burnt to the ground in Arambagh. According to him, BJP suspects TMC goons behind the incident, however, TMC has denied any responsibility for the violence.

After BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was declared victorious from West Bengal’s Nandigram seat where he defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress hoodlums went on a rampage. Adhikari’s convoy in Haldia came under violent attack by the TMC supporters. Calling it an act of vengeance, Adhikari shared the visuals of stone pelting at his car with people chasing it as far as possible.

