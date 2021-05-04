Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Hundreds of BJP workers flee Bengal, find sanctuary in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma asks Mamata to stop ‘demonocracy’

Sarma clarified that the BJP karyakartas had crossed over from Bengal to Dhubri in Assam after being attacked and confronted with "brazen persecution & violence".

On Tuesday, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister in the Assam government Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that around 300-400 BJP workers have fled Bengal with their family members in order to escape the post-election violence wreaked by TMC goons.

Sarma clarified that the BJP karyakartas had crossed over from Bengal to Dhubri in Assam after being attacked and confronted with “brazen persecution & violence”. All of this violence comes just two days after the TMC stormed back to power.

The BJP workers from Bengal are being provided with food and shelter, according to Sarma. The BJP leader also condemned Mamata Banerjee, telling her to “stop this ugly dance of demonocracy”.

Soon after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surpassed the BJP in Vidhan Sabha elections, the goons of the ruling dispensation unleashed violence against their political opponents. One worker, Avijit Sarkar, was murdered soon after he posted a video on Facebook speaking about the attack at his home.

Multiple videos have also come forward that shows that a spate of looting, arson, and violence has erupted in the state. The MHA has also asked the state government to submit a report on the post-poll violence targeting political opponents.

