Bengal post-poll violence: Over a lakh people have fled from Bengal, says BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

Nandigram MLA and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has said that over a lakh people have already fled Bengal since the post-poll violence erupted in West Bengal from May 2, 2021.

News18 journalist Payal Mehta shared the same on Twitter. Recounting the political violence history in Bengal, Adhikari reportedly said that such an atmosphere (of violence) was made in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit in the state and when TMC under Mamata Banerjee got 60 seats.

In recently concluded polls, TMC won 213 out of 292 seats while BJP won 77 seats. Suvendu Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

He added that back then, the political violence was in some areas but this time it has spread across the state. “People of a particular community are being attacked. As Nadda ji said, the situation is similar to what happened at the time of partition,” Adhikari said.

It was reported on Tuesday that many people from Bengal have fled and reached Assam where they are being put up in shelters by state government.

Tragic exodus of people from Bengal continues!



Over 450 people, who crossed over fearing ruthless oppression in Bengal, are put up in 2 shelters in Dhubri. They're are getting relief, & also being tested for #COVID19@MamataOfficial Didi is fueling miseries of people. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/xaBztUFOri — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2021

