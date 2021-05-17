The Tripura government on Monday launched an online portal for supporting businesses that were impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to make the announcement about the online portal, dubbed as Jagrut Tripura, which would help pandemic-hit businesses with loan needs and other requirements.

“Our Government under PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s leadership are committed to supporting our people as we continue to recover from COVID,” CM Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted along with the announcement on Jagrut Tripura portal.

Register now on https://t.co/abVKv0Kxy9 if your business was impacted by COVID. Jagrut Tripura is the portal for your loan needs and more.



The portal asks visitors to log in with their details such as their age, location, gender, religion, academic qualifications, economic status and area of residence. The portal houses a total of 109 schemes that are broadly grouped into various categories: Education (43), Small Business/Employment (16), Agriculture (14), Pension (12), Health and Medical (10), Housing (7), Social Services (6) and Fisheries (1).

Fresh curbs announced in Agartala municipal areas after the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in Tripura

Tripura on Sunday announced fresh curbs in the Agartala Municipal areas after it registered the highest daily spike in the coronavirus cases in a single day. A curfew has been announced from May 17-26. The state registered 741 cases in the 24 hour period on Sunday and currently has active 4,561 COVID-19 cases. The state’s positivity rate stands at 5.12 per cent and recovery rate at 87.73% per cent.

On Monday, Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital had tested positive for COVID-19. The state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said 32 children at the Jawaharlal Nehru Girls Home in Narsingarh had tested positive for coronavirus while four cases were detected at Ujan Abhoynagar Children’s Home.

The situation across the country is a bit more optimistic as the second wave is showing signs of receding.