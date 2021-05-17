Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said on May 16 that the state is getting itself equipped and is prepared to deal with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. UP, the most populous state of the country is one of the most affected states by the second wave of Covid-19.

The state had reported over 30,000 cases on a daily basis for several days through April, which has substantially come down to under 15,000 cases per day, and on May 16, the state reported 10,505 new cases of Covid-19. There has been a steady decline in the active number of Covid cases in the state. While the state is fighting with the second wave, it has already formulated a stringent action plan to deal with the possible third wave of the virus as predicted by experts.

CM Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a press conference at Noida Film City, said that the state has been equipping itself to fight the anticipated third wave of Covid-19 with complete preparedness. As per predictions, the third wave may affect children, women, and other vulnerable groups.

As a part of the action plan, immediate directions have been issued to improve the health infrastructures in all the community health centers. Pediatric ICUs with a minimum capacity of 100 beds are being set up in all districts for proper and special care of the children. Additional wards are being set up in the medical colleges.

Containment of the spread in rural areas

The rural region in Uttar Pradesh is under constant threat of the virus spread. To contain the spread, the UP government is working with Health Workers and surveillance committee members who are visiting each household to examine and trace persons with symptoms. They are being provided with medical kits that have medicines for Covid-19. Over four lakh members of the surveillance committee are conducting door-to-door tests that are helping in early detection, isolation, and treatment of the patients.

CM Yogi said, “The concerned authorities as directed have been providing free and proper treatment with medicine kits to the patients even developing mild symptoms. Early treatment is being provided without waiting for test results to not let the patient get critical.”

Vaccination drive to continue on war-footing

The state would continue the vaccination drive as planned in an organized and phased manner. Every person will get the vaccine free of cost. So far, the state has administered 1.5 crore doses of the vaccine. Under phase III of the vaccination action program, people aged above 18 are getting free vaccines in over 23 high-load districts. After that, the state will provide the vaccine to the rural population. CM Yogi said, “I have myself been monitoring and taking stock of arrangements at the ground level to ensure complete preparedness. I have so far visited Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, and other rural areas and will continue to do so.”

Encephalitis handling experience comes in handy to help children

The state is preparing extensively to compete against the possible third wave of Covid-19. The experience CM Yogi has with Encephalitis handling would come in handy. It has to be noted that Encephalitis had created havoc in the state, especially in western UP, for many decades. Since CM Yogi took charge of the state, it has been controlled by 98%.

He said, “We had made a comprehensive action plan while fighting the menace and with the result, the casualties which used to be between 1200 and 1500 every year came down to 63 last year.” Based on the experience, special arrangements are being made for children and women.

The state health department has also issued an advisory to tackle black fungus. Training is being provided to healthcare professionals to tackle cases of black fungus.

Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

The state has been consistently getting better since May 1 in the fight against Covid-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on May 16, the state reported 10,505 new cases of Covid-19. This is the first time since April 9 that the state has reported close to 10,000 cases. The new cases had been rising since April 9 and peaked on April 24, when the state had reported 38,055 cases in a single day.

देश व दुनिया के विशेषज्ञों ने आशंका व्यक्त की थी कि उत्तर प्रदेश में 25 अप्रैल से 15 मई के बीच में प्रतिदिन कोविड-19 के 01 लाख केस आएंगे।



लेकिन प्रदेश में दूसरी लहर के दौरान सबसे अधिक – 38,055 केस – 24 अप्रैल को सामने आए थे: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 16, 2021

As of now, there are 1,63,003 active cases in the state. 24,837 patients recovered on May 16, and 308 people lost the battle to Covid-19. Test positive ratio has been dropping consistently and come down to 3.9% on Sunday.