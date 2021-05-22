Saturday, May 22, 2021
‘Not part of Bosch India anymore’: Company issues clarification after employee bats for Hindu genocide, abuses Indian Army

Former Bosch employee Aboobakker Siddique was seen openly vying for Hindu genocide, rejoiced demolition of Hindu temples, justified demolition of Bamiyan Buddha statues, and abused Indian army

OpIndia Staff
Bosch issues clarification after alleged employee calls for Hindu genocide
Alleged Bosch employee Aboobakker Siddique
Bosch, the German multinational engineering and technology company, has recently been the subject of a social media backlash after one of its employees posted derogatory content about the Hindu community and the Indian army.

The alleged employee has been identified as one Aboobakker Siddique. Twitter account, ‘Hate Patrol Squad’ had posted a thread on the micro-blogging platform exposing Siddique for his vitriolic remarks about Hindus and the Indian army. According to his LinkedIn profile, Siddique currently works at ‘Bosch’ as an ‘Embedded software specialist’. He also claimed to have 7+ years of experience in the field, as per his LinkedIn bio.

Screengrab of his Linkedin profile

His ‘Creative Mornings’ account links to his active Facebook profile and his Twitter profile (@notthatsid), which has now been deactivated.

Creative Mornings account of Aboobakker Siddique

Aboobakker Siddique openly bats for Hindu genocide

‘Hate Patrol Squad’ has posted several screenshots where Siddique was seen openly vying for Hindu genocide. While responding to a tweet about the Bangladeshi army forcibly taking items from Jumma settlers in Chittagong Hill tracts, he wrote, “Best army. Following traditions.” On being told by one Twitter user that they are committing genocide against Hindus, Siddiqui replied, “Based. They are clear where their loyalties lie. They do not muddle their thinking with fake human rights concerns.”

Screengrab of the tweet

In another tweet, he was seen rejoicing the demolition of Hindu temples. “Based!!! High Court (HC) should order razing of all temples,” the person remarked.

Screengrab of the tweet

Islamist justifies the demolition of Buddha statues in Afghanistan by Taliban

While responding to an Instagram post by ‘True Indology’ about the demolition of the Buddhas of Bamiyan statues by the Taliban, Aboobakker Siddique claimed, “This is not correct news. Taliban was not happy when they destroyed. In fact, they mourned that they had to destroy the Buddha. It was because some monks molested women near the statue and defiled the place that Taliban heavyheartedly broke it.”

Screengrab of the Instagram comment by alleged Bosch employee

Siddiqui abuses the Indian army

Just like Pakistani trolls who often ridicule India as ‘Endia’ and Indian army as ‘Lundiyan army’, Siddique followed the footsteps of his Pakistani brethren. He claimed that Indian army generals drink with enemy generals at sunset, after Major General Harsha Kakar snubbed ideas about India helping out Pakistan with Coronavirus vaccines.

Screengrab of the tweet

In another tweet, Siddique wrote, “There was a time when you could get doxxed for calling this place L*ndiya and R*ypublic. There was a time when you could get rained on when you cursed bloodthirsty government officers. Treacherous lot.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Bosch issues clarification, several netizens demand proof from the company

Following the controversy, Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions responded to the controversy. In a tweet, it said,”We would like to confirm that the person in discussion is not part of Bosch India/RBEI anymore. As an ethical and value driven organization, we do not tolerate views that hurt, offend sentiments of any person, ethnicity, or organization.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Bosch

Several netizens however have not been satisfied with the response. They have demanded evidence from the company’s end to substantiate its claims that Siddique is not an employee anymore.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

