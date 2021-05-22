Saturday, May 22, 2021
Home News Reports Chhattisgarh Police to question former CM Raman Singh over Congress toolkit, BJP says police...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Chhattisgarh Police to question former CM Raman Singh over Congress toolkit, BJP says police acting under pressure

A NUSI complaint accused the BJP leaders of forging, fabricating and manufacturing the toolkit document on the letterhead of the AICC Research Department.

OpIndia Staff
Raman Singh summoned in connection with Congress toolkit
Raman Singh(Source: OneIndia.com)
2

With Congress finding itself mired in the toolkit fiasco, it is using the police in its controlled states to take the attack against the BJP leaders. In this context, the Raipur police in Congress-ruled Chattisgarh on Friday issued a notice to former state CM Raman Singh asking him to remain at his residence on Monday for questioning in connection with the toolkit that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said was used by the Congress party to malign PM Modi.

On Wednesday this week, a case was registered in Raipur against Singh and other BJP leaders for allegedly promoting enmity by spreading news related to the toolkit. The case was filed on the complaint of Akash Sharma, the chief of Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the state, under Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

In his complaint, Sharma has accused the BJP leaders of forging, fabricating and manufacturing the toolkit document on the letterhead of the AICC Research Department. The complaint mentioned that the toolkit, which was meant to spread via social media had the “potential of creating communal discord, unrest in the country”. He blamed the BJP for using the documents “to spread fake news” that had the potential of “inciting violence and fuelling hatred”.

Police officers privy to the development said they wanted to question Singh about where he got the alleged Congress’ documents from, about the communication between him and others regarding the use of the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed on social media platforms.

The BJP criticised the Congress party for registering the case and issuing a notice to Singh. The saffron party dubbed the move as a desperate attempt by the Congress party to save its face. “The case against Raman Singh is politically motivated and absolutely fake. The Chhattisgarh Police are working under pressure and hence served the notice,” said Gauri Shankar Srivas, a BJP spokesperson.

Congress toolkit fiasco

On May 18, a toolkit had surfaced on the internet that entailed point-by-point instructions for the Congress workers for attacking the Modi government. From maligning the Kumbh Mela and describing it as ‘super spreader’ to using international media and ‘friendly’ journalists to defame PM Modi, to blocking beds and hoarding other essential supplies for favourable social media PR, the content of the toolkit included a range of directives for the loyal Congress leaders and supporters to be followed to paint PM Modi and his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in a bad light.

Congress swiftly dissociated itself from the document, calling it “fake” and threatening the BJP with legal action. It even got propaganda outlet AltNews to conduct a ‘fact-check’ about the authenticity of the document, which in turn came up with ludicrous justifications and flimsy arguments to declare the toolkit to be “forged” and give a clean chit to the Congress party. The shoddy ‘fact-check’ only added to the growing suspicions of Congress’ involvement in creating and disseminating the toolkit document.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

It’s too early to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but let us still

Rahul Roushan -
Almost exactly two years ago when Narendra Modi led BJP scored an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the supporters were overjoyed and the haters demoralized.
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.

India to produce 65%-70% of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for the world, starting August after complete tech transfer: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Indian envoy to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma on Saturday said that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be locally produced in India

As Kamal Nath wants to ‘burn the country’ again, read about his role in the 1984 genocide and why he thinks he should be...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Barkha Dutt in 2016, Kamal Nath said that he should be applauded for his 'service' during the anti-Sikh riots.

Congress now admits that PM’s pic on vaccination certificates is justified, wisdom dawns after states get responsibility for vaccination: Read how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have replaced PM Modi photo on vaccine certificate with that of their CMs

‘Indian Corona’: How Kamal Nath used ‘Indian strain’ trope, now proved to originate in US and Denmark, to exonerate China, tarnish India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of Kamal Nath has come forward in which he could be seen absolving China for COVID and implicating India, calling it 'Indian Corona'

Recently Popular

Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ to more toolkit tweets day after Govt asked them to remove the tag: Here are the tweets which got the...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the 'Congress toolkit' by BJP politicians as 'manipulated media' on Saturday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party forces ABP News to drop former party leader Shehzad Poonawalla from debate on the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party threatened ABP news that they will participate in a debate on the toolkit if Shehzad Poonawalla is part of it
Read more
News Reports

CNN’s Jewish anchor interrupts Pakistan Foreign Minister, calls out his anti-Semitic statements on TV

OpIndia Staff -
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his anti-Semitic statements.
Read more
News Reports

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,460FansLike
547,050FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com