On Friday (May 8), a man was found stranded on a ‘glass bridge’ after several floor panels were blown away by strong winds. The incident took place in Piyan Mountain near the city of Longjing in China.

As per reports, the man had gone to visit the iconic 100-metre high glass bridge in Piyan Mountain, when the incident took place. At that time, gusty winds with a speed of up to 150km/ hour began hitting the bridge. Soon, several transparent glass floor panels were shattered, leaving the man dangling in the middle. Stuck at an altitude of 330 ft above the ground, he held steadfast to one railing of the bridge.

The image of the terrifying scene has been doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, the man managed to return to safety with the help of a staff member. Later, firefighters rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital. Following observation and counselling, the doctors informed later that he is in a stable emotional and physical condition. After the incident, the administration shut down the area for public use. A probe has been launched into the matter.

For several years, China has been building glass slides, walkways, and glass bridges to attract domestic tourism. It is estimated that the Communist-run country has about 2300 such glass bridges. Now, questions are being raised about the safety of such tourist attractions, given that such places have remained vulnerable to accidents. A commentator asked, “So many glass-deck bridges have been built in recent years and are very popular with tourists. But how can we ensure their safety?”

One of the most famous glass bridges is constructed in the Zhangjiajie national park in the Hunan province of China. The bridge, which stretches 430 metres across a canyon, also witnessed one such tragic incident in 2016. A man was injured by falling rocks while walking on a glass bridge. According to Chinese stated-owned media, the government is mulling plans to limit the construction of such bridges and issue technical standards against building them in earthquake prone zones.