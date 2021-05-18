Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

Hours after Congress’s alleged “toolkit” spread like wildfire on social media platforms, All India Congress Committee’s Chairperson has declared the document ‘fake’.

Rajeev Gowda in a tweet claimed the toolkit is bogus and has threatened legal action against BJP leaders.

BJP is propagating a fake “toolkit” on “COVID-19 mismanagement” & attributing it to AICC Research Department. We are filing an FIR for forgery against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj

When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries — Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) May 18, 2021

“BJP is propagating a fake “toolkit” on “COVID-19 mismanagement” & attributing it to AICC Research Department. We are filing an FIR for forgery against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries,” he said in his Tweet.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had exposed the toolkit document during a television interview revealing Congress’s propaganda to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as the nation battles the pandemic.

The toolkit went viral on social media within no time with the netizens drawing quick connections of the recent propaganda to the points mentioned in the document.

Congress Toolkit

The four-page document titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi & Covid Mismanagement’ documented by the ‘research team’ of the INC is nothing but a point-by-point instruction guide to target Prime Minister Modi and his handling of the Covid crisis.

For the same, the document encourages the non-office bearers and party supporters to attack the Hindu festival of Kumbh, the authenticity of PM Cares Fund, the Central Vista project and fanning the propaganda by using funeral and death images.

The ‘toolkit’ also recommended using international media, journalists and social media influencers to further their agenda.