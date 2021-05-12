Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said that 18 Indian states have been directly supplied with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company also added that it will continue the steady supply of its vaccine in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

“COVAXIN has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1st. Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our #vaccine,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

COVAXIN® has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1st.

Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our #vaccine.



Get yourself and your loved ones vaccinated.#BharatBiotech #COVAXIN #COVID19Vaccine #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/B3mlFT6KoT — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) May 11, 2021

The company is supplying its vaccine to Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Telangana.

Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella had earlier said that the company had started direct supply of Covaxin with effect from May 1 to several states based on the allocation received by the central government.

Earlier last month, Bharat Biotech announced the pricing of its vaccine for state governments and private hospitals. It had kept Rs 600 per dose for state governments while Rs 1200 per dose for private hospitals. However, after facing flak from several quarters, it announced a cut in the price of Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose.

India had embarked upon the fourth phase of its ambitious vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.