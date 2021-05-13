Thursday, May 13, 2021
Home News Reports Covid-19 protocols go for a toss as people flock markets just ahead of Eid
News Reports
Updated:

Covid-19 protocols go for a toss as people flock markets just ahead of Eid

A 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Telangana after the High Court pulled up the state government for utter mismanagement, but markets continued to buzz with shoppers in old Hyderabad.

OpIndia Staff
People shop in markets with no masks
63

As the second wave of Covid-19 surges in India, several states have imposed a strict lockdown, or put restrictions against gatherings to curb the growing number of cases. However, with the festival of Eid soon approaching, covid appropriate norms went for a toss in several cities as people thronged markets for festival shopping.

Telangana 

A 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Telangana after the High Court pulled up the state government for utter mismanagement, but markets continued to buzz with shoppers in old Hyderabad. 

As per an ANI report, from Charminar to Madina, the markets in the city witnessed huge crowds on Tuesday ditching social distancing completely. 

Huge crowds at Charminar, Hyderabad. Image Source: TV9 Hindi

Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra has also released guidelines for the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, however, people were seen flouting Covid protocols in Mumbai while shopping before Eid.

Men, women and children were all seen shopping and roaming without masks in Muslim-dominated areas like Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai.

After a slump of two days, the state of Maharashtra witnessed a rise in new cases and fatalities with 793 deaths recorded on Tuesday.

Jammu & Kashmir

The Covid-19 relaxations in Srinagar had to be scrapped as people flocked the markets despite a rise in new coronavirus cases and fatalities. Srinagar at present has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the Union territory. 

Security personnel patrol on a street during pandemic induced curfew in Srinagar on Tuesday. Image Source: Hindustan Times

Security personnel have been deployed across the valley to restrict public movement. Srinagar deputy commissioner Aijaz Asad withdrew the relaxation announced. “The provision of exemption for partially permissible activities from 8 am to 12 pm is hereby withdrawn till further orders,” said the new order.

Uttar Pradesh

Several cities in Uttar Pradesh defied the Covid-19 protocols and partial lockdown completely with huge crowds thronging the markets with no masks and social distancing. At a time when the state government has enabled door-to-door testing to not let the situation worsen, such shattering of basic Covid appropriate norms might nullify the efforts.

Markets in Firozabad witnessed huge crowds with the Qazi Syed Shahniyaz Ali expressing utter displeasure over the flouting of basic norms. Ali said at a time when the government officials and frontline warriors are engaged to battle the pandemic, the public must cooperate with the administration.

Crowds flock markets in Uttar Pradesh. Image Source: Aaj Tak

As per an Aaj Tak report, the markets in Aligarh were extremely crowded. This is after the Aligarh Muslim University reported more than 40 deaths among staff members. 

West Bengal

Newly re-elected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ruled out the imposition of a lockdown but has allowed religious and cultural programs to take place with a maximum of 50 people. 

This comes after the state of West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 19,441 COVID-19 on Monday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsEid ul Fitr, Hyderabad Eid market, Hyderabad crowd
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amidst terrorist attacks on Israel, Khalistan supporters mobilise for Palestine: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Many are trying to portray Israel as the aggressor, Khalistani supporters included, extending their support to Palestine instead of Israel
Political History of India

Jawaharlal Nehru: History has been kinder to him because he rewrote it

vinayaksharma -
Even in the Macaulay tinted version of history parroted by the Congress his contributions pale in comparison to Mohandas Gandhi who too benefited from the same.

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.

WB Governor’s decision to visit Assam to meet victims of TMC violence irks Mamata Banerjee, ‘orders’ to ‘refrain from surpassing CM’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee objects to WB Governor's planned visit to Assam to meet BJP workers who fled Bengal due to attacks by TMC workers

‘Just order Shaheen to attack’: Pakistanis want Imran Khan to use missiles and show off their nuclear power against Israel

World OpIndia Staff -
"Do we have these atom bombs and missiles to use as decoration at weddings?" an irked Pakistani asked Imran Khan

Amidst COVID-19 crisis, Maharashtra govt spends Rs 6 cr in hiring agency to handle Ajit Pawar’s SM accounts, says DGIPR ‘lacks expertise’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra government has earmarked nearly Rs 6 crore for the handling of the social media accounts of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
News Reports

Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Air Defence System: What is it and how does it work

Shashank Bharadwaj -
To counter the low-cost warfare initiated by Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces has activated its state-of-art air defence system - 'Iron Dome' to protect its civilian population from the barrage of rockets.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,930FansLike
542,729FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com