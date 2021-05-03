Monday, May 3, 2021
Home News Reports COVID-19 crisis: Several cities achieve peak, downward trajectory noticed in seven-day data: Experts urge...
News Reports
Updated:

COVID-19 crisis: Several cities achieve peak, downward trajectory noticed in seven-day data: Experts urge to follow guidelines

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far reported 1,99,35,471 Covid-19 cases. There are 34,18,859 active cases in the country. A total of 1,62,88,989 have been cured and discharged.

OpIndia Staff
Covid-19
Covid-19 peaked in some cities while touching peak soon in others (Image: Sugar Asia Magazine)
1

Amidst rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, the seven-day data shows some positive signs as the number of new cases is decreasing in many cities. According to the data shared by Professor Maninder Agrawal on Twitter based on SUTRA, an approach to modelling pandemics with asymptomatic patients, and applications to covid-19, Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Pune and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Varanasi have peaked.

Though cases are expected to rise in some cities in Bihar and other states, there is a chance that the coming days will show more cities recovering from the deadly disease.

Cities that show downward trajectory after peak

According the Prof Agrawal, Mumbai is among the top cities showing downward trajectory after touching the peak.

The city started reporting less than 5,000 cases on April 26 and now it has been consistently reporting under 4,000 cases for last three days.

Graph of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai for last 30 days (Source: Covid-19india.org)

Thane is another city in Maharashtra that is showing a drop in the number of Covid cases. Prog Agrawal said that initially it was on the parallel trajectory but later the new cases start to drop significantly.

Data shows that Thane has been reporting under 4,200 cases from last three days.

Graph of Covid-19 cases in Thane for last 30 days (Source: Covid-19india.org)

Ahmedabad, Gujarat might also have peaked before the expected case load as it is showing a consistant downward tranjactory.

Data shows that the city has consistently reporting a downfall in the number of new cases reported per day. The number of active cases has also dropped significantly.

Graph of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad for last 30 days (Source: Covid-19india.org)

Surat is also showing promising numbers as there is a consistant downfall in the number of cases.

Data shows that the city is reporting less than 2,500 cases since April 25.

Graph of Covid-19 cases in Surat for last 30 days (Source: Covid-19india.org)

Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the most affected states during the second wave of Covid-19 is also showing some promising numbers. Starting with Lucknow, Prof Agarwal said that it is ‘taking a leisurely way down after peaking.”

Data shows that the city started reporting less than 5,000 cases on April 26 and it is reporting less than 4,000 cases for the last three days.

Graph of Covid-19 cases in Lucknow for last 30 days (Source: Covid-19india.org)

Prayagraj has taken a similar path as it has been reporting less than 1,500 cases for last four days.

Varanasi is following the footsteps of Prayagraj and is reporting less than 2,000 cases since April 26.

Chattisgarh’s Raipur has been reporting under 2,000 cases since April 26. However, the situation is not going smooth for other cities in Chattisgarh.

Cities that are close to hitting the peak

According to Prof Agrawal, the cities that are close to hitting the peak Bengaluru (Karnataka), Kolkata (West Bengal), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Khorda (Odisha).

Cities that are at peak and going parallel

There are some cities that have touched the peak but they are yet to experience a downward trajectory. These cities are Patna (Bihar), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Nagpur (Maharashtra), and Pune (Maharashtra).

Cities that have peaked now and gone up

Unfortunately, some cities have gone upwards after touching the projected peak. These cities include Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Kobra (Chattisgarh) and Ranchi (Chattisgarh).

Covid-19 situation in India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far reported 1,99,35,471 Covid-19 cases. There are 34,18,859 active cases in the country. A total of 1,62,88,989 have been cured and discharged. So far 2,19,017 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 related complications. 15,71,98,207 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India till May 2. 12,83,74,277 have got first dose of the vaccine while 2,88,23,930 have got both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal polls: How Congress lost security deposit in both constituencies where Rahul Gandhi campaigned

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had campaigned in the two constituencies of Goalpokhar and Matigira- Naxalbari and Congress lost deposits in both
News Reports

How this doctor abandoned every single oath that doctors take and might endanger lives in his unbridled hate for ‘Bhakts’

Editorial Desk -
In a rush to blame PM Modi for the current COVID-19 crisis, this particular doctor forgot that his duty is paramount

Rajasthan: Kota Nagar Nigam van blares audio message saying ‘Babri Masjid verdict’ responsible for pandemic, other tragedies in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The audio message broadcasted from the Kota Nagar Nigam alluded that the deaths due to COVID-19 in India is because of the SC verdict that granted the Ayodhya land to Hindus for the construction of Ram Mandir

Fact-check: Has govt of India not placed any new orders for coronavirus vaccines since March 2021? Here are the facts

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Detailed account of advance given for vaccines for both, COVISHIELD as well as COVAXIN and the number of doses received was put forth by the government of India.

BJP worker brutally assaulted, bleeds profusely from the head after being attacked by TMC goon

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now surfaced online, a visibly drunken man could be seen abusing the victim and his wife with the choicest of expletives.

India Today’s Rahul Kanwal backtracks after receiving a letter from Shiv Sena, had claimed party goons heckled SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Media OpIndia Staff -
The anchor now claims that the hoodlums seen in the video sent to him belonged to a different political party and not the Shiv Sena.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor announces he is quitting his career as political strategist, expresses desire to pursue an alternate career

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor in an interview to NDTV said he will be handing over I-PAC to his colleagues to pursue something else in life.
Read more
News Reports

BJP office in Arambagh burnt to ashes by suspected TMC goons, violence erupts in Beliaghata as trends show TMC landslide

OpIndia Staff -
Trends that have come in so far in the counting process shows a decisive victory for TMC. TMC was ahead in 208 seats
Read more
Opinions

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,635FansLike
536,347FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com