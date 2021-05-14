After battling the paucity of oxygen initially, the supply of medical oxygen in Uttar Pradesh has been streamlined. CM Yogi Adityanath has been at the forefront to augment oxygen supply in the state, as the country faces a health crisis following the catastrophic second wave of the pandemic.

Oxygen cylinders for home isolation patients

In a recent order, the Yogi Adityanath Government specified that oxygen cylinders will be provided to all Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at their homes. In accordance with the order, all the district commissioners and district magistrates were asked to arrange oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients. And latest figures suggest that the Uttar Pradesh Government, in the last 24 hours, made 26.44 MT of oxygen available to almost 3471 corona infected people undergoing home isolation.

For this purpose, the specially formed Team-09, set up to manage Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, has been working relentlessly under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, who himself proactively participated in discussions with medical experts to understand why there was a shortage of oxygen in the state and how it could be overcomed.

State to set up oxygen generation plants

After learning that the main hurdle that stood in the way of uninterrupted oxygen supply in the state was the crippling oxygen delivery system, Yogi Adityanath decided to set up oxygen generation plants for the availability of oxygen in all the districts keeping in mind the future needs. For this, his government also sanctioned the budget.

Sugar Mills in Uttar Pradesh to generate oxygen and supply directly to hospitals

Alongside, the COVID management team has been instructed to ensure that the oxygen generated by the sugar mills is supplied to the nearest CHC (Community Health Centre.

The sugar mills will help the government to set up two plants each in all 75 districts of the state. In addition, oxygen concentrators have been made available from CHC level to large hospitals. According to the needs of the districts, Yogi Adityanath has asked the team to buy oxygen concentrators. Industries and corporate have also been approached to chip in as part of the CSR (corporate social responsibility).

All necessary efforts are being made to increase the availability of oxygen. In view of future needs, oxygen plants are being set up in all districts of the state by the central government, state government as well as private sector for the availability of oxygen. Various PSUs are also setting up plants at their level.

Online Oxygen monitoring system launched in Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an online oxygen monitoring system has been launched. Under this system, the government has opened a special Command Control Centre at Home Department in Lucknow. The control room is being manned by senior officials and employees of the Home, Food and Drug Administration, Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare and Transport departments 24/7 in coordination.

Through this Management Information System (MIS) a live report on the movement of Oxygen tankers can be monitored and viewed on a map. Software’s dashboard will analyze and inform if the tanker is getting delayed – either in filling or in transportation.

The Govt has also created an app that will be installed in the driver’s mobile phone to act as GPS. It will help to monitor the oxygen supply in the state. Moreover, authorities would conduct regular audits to prevent oxygen pilferage and wastage.

Apart from this, the help of oxygen express and air force planes have been sought to get oxygen from other states.

Global tenders issued for the availability of cryogenic tankers

The Uttar Pradesh Government has also said that global tenders have been issued for the availability of cryogenic tankers. Pertinently, UP is the first state in the country that has issued a global tender for cryogenic tankers.

Moreover, with the help of the central government and Industrialists, the number of tankers has rapidly increased in the state, which has helped the state to further improve its oxygen supply. According to official figures, there were 64 oxygen tankers to bring oxygen to UP, which has now been increased to 89 oxygen tankers.

Oxygen distribution in Uttar Pradesh

Giving information on how medical oxygen is being efficiently made available to all districts in the state, the Govt informed that it supplied 1,011 metric tonnes of oxygen to various hospitals and refilling centres on May 10 to improve the availability of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients in various parts of the state. Out of this, a govt official confirmed that 632 MT oxygen was supplied to refillers while 301 MT of the lifesaving gas was provided to hospitals.

Similarly, on May 12, 1014.53 MT oxygen was distributed in the state. Out of this, 619.59 MT oxygen was given to the refillers while 302.62 MT oxygen was supplied to medical colleges and hospitals. Moreover, almost 27.9 MT oxygen was made available to at least 4105 corona infected people being treated in home isolation.

Likewise, on May 13, 1031.43 MT oxygen was distributed in the state, out of which, 623.11 metric tonnes of oxygen was given to the refillers and 313.02 MT oxygen to medical colleges and hospitals. Today also, at least 26.44 MT oxygen was made available to 3471 corona infected patients in home isolation. Moreover, the private hospitals in the state were allocated 95.29 MT medical oxygen to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Along with various measures, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making sure to be personally available for his citizens to boost their morale in these testing times.

Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh has seen a sustained decline in the number of active cases and a surge in recoveries in the state for the 12th consecutive day today. The overall recovery rate in UP climbed to 85 per cent against 73 per cent in the month of April. Moreover, the state has 2.06 lakh cases active, which is over lakh cases less than the peak of 3.10 lakh reported on April 30.

Owing to the state’s persistent efforts, World Health Organisation (WHO) has also lauded Uttar Pradesh model of door-to-door Covid surveillance.