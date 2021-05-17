Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports Cyclone Tauktae now an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', to hit Gujarat coast later today
News Reports
Updated:

Cyclone Tauktae now an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’, to hit Gujarat coast later today

Currently, the cyclone is said to be about 120 west-southwest of Mumbai resulting in strong gushes of wind and rainfall. The coastal areas of Maharashtra have been put on high alert.

OpIndia Staff
Cyclone Taukate to make a landfall in Gujarat on Monday
Cyclone Tauktae to make a landfall on Gujarat coast on Monday. (Representational image)
3

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’. It is said to make landfall on the Gujarat coast by Monday evening with winds up to 185 kmph.

Currently, the cyclone is said to be about 120 west-southwest of Mumbai resulting in strong gushes of wind and rainfall. The coastal areas of Maharashtra have been put on high alert.

The cyclone has also begun to wreak havoc in parts of Kerala with high tides creating chaos and leaving hundreds displaced.

As per officials, Cyclone Tauktae could result in flash floods and landslides in the coastal areas of Goa, Kerala and Karnataka. 

Damage Done

Cyclone Tauktae leaves two dead and one injured after a tree falls on a hut in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon. 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant too announced the death of two and damage to several houses due to the gusty winds triggered by the cyclone.

The cyclone claimed two more lives in Kerala as the storm intensified. More than 2000 people have been shifted to 71 camps as precautionary measures. 

Cyclone Preparedness 

Owing to the worrisome situation, more than 100 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Indian Air Force has also deployed two C-130J for transportation of more than 160 personnel and more than 16.5 tonnes of NDRF relief load from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

The timely weather alerts by the Indian Coast Guard resulted in all of 4526 fishing boats in Maharashtra and 2258 in Gujarat returning safely to harbour from the sea.

Another 1200 people were safely evacuated from the coastal areas of Malia in Junagadh Gujarat.

Covid-19 vaccination drives across several locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat have been called off for two days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting that included Home Minister Amit Shah to review the preparedness of States, central Ministries and agencies concerned and asked them to ensure all were safely evacuated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCyclone Arabian Sea, cyclonic storm, Mumbai cyclone
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Supply vessel stranded amidst Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, 9-member crew await Navy’s rescue chopper

OpIndia Staff -
Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX lost control on May 15 and has been stuck in rocks off Karnataka coast. The crew is waiting for rescue.
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.

Absconding businessman Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Navneet Kalra who was on a run since the day of the raid was arrested from his brother-in-laws’ home in Gurugram.

Israel-Palestine conflict: India condemns violence in Israel, Gaza, calls for immediate de-escalation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India also mourned the loss of Kerala nurse who was killed in Israel in bombardment from Gaza.

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

Media OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.

From ‘lagbhag mana’ to putting up poster by AAP leader as DP to attack PM Modi, things have come a long way for Rahul...

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had put up the poster and urged PM Modi to arrest him. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in the National Herald corruption case as well as many other cases.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
World

‘F*ck the Jews’, ‘F*ck their daughters, mothers’: Viral video from London shows pro-Palestine protesters advocating rape of Jewish women

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows pro-Palestine demonstrators abusing Jews in the vilest of words.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,152FansLike
544,956FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com