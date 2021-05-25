Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee cries 'discrimination' over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon would likely spare Kolkata. Odisha's Balasore coast is expected to be the worst hit.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee starts complaining over central govt's relief money a day before cyclone Yaas even makes a landfall on Odisha coast
Mamata Banerjee uses Cyclone Yaas to cast aspersions on central government (source: News18 Bangla)
8

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon would spare Kolkata and have less impact on the coastal Bengal, unlike last year’s Amphan which had hit South 24 Parganas and continued its devastation in Kolkata. The Met Dept said the Balasore coast in Odisha, around 240 km away from Kolkata will get the worst impact of the cyclone.

“In this case, Yaas would not even touch Bengal, so far, we have gathered information. It would hit Odisha,” said the Met official.

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over advance relief fund

Despite this explicit information provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal CM has latched on to the opportunity to once again play the victim and cast aspersions on the Modi government. She has already started claiming that the central government is showing discrimination towards West Bengal over the advance relief compensation for Cyclone Yaas.

While addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said: “MHA assured an advance relief of Rs 600 crores to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh but only Rs 400 crores to West Bengal. This is discriminatory.”

Mamata Banerjee’s similar shenanigans during last year’s Amphan

Interestingly, during last year’s Amaphan, despite PM Modi clearly announcing advanced interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the cyclone-hit West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had alleged that there was no clarity on the economic assistance provided by the central government.

It is also notable here that the TMC government’s Amphan relief saw massive allegations of corruption and party cadre were given compensation for cyclone damage. The reports of undeserving candidates receiving compensation for cyclone relief just because of their association with TMC had caused a major embarrassment for the Mamata government last year.

IMD specifies the impact of cyclone Yaas would not be as severe on WB as Odisha

Here it becomes imperative to restate that the Indian Meteorological Department has clearly stated that the impact of the tropical cyclone Yaas would not be that severe on West Bengal as it would be on Odisha. It said that mainly the coastal districts of Bengal, along with Gangetic Bengal, would get heavy to very heavy rainfalls because of the cyclone.

Significance of colour-coded warnings by IMD

While the Met Dept has issued a red alert in 8 districts of Odisha, around 20 districts in West Bengal have been declared orange zone by the Met office.

For the uninitiated, the Met department has four colour-coded warnings that it flashes depending on how intense or violent a weather system is at a given point in time. The four colours are green, yellow, orange and red.

Orange: Meaning “Be prepared”. The IMD issues the orange alert as a warning for extremely bad weather, electricity blackouts and the possibility of communication disruptions, including road and rail closures.

Red: The IMD issues the highest level of warning—indicating that bad weather is going to upend travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.

Home Ministery prepares for the approaching Cyclone Yaas

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a review meeting with chief ministers of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to discuss the preparedness for very severe cyclone Yaas.

During the video conference, Amit Shah evaluated the situation and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal.

As part of the preparations in view of Cyclone Yaas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has deployed more than 100 teams in six states, including Odisha and West Bengal. Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also kept 11 transport aircraft and 25 helicopters ready to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations as part of preparations to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscyclone Yaas, Bengal Odisha cyclone, cyclone warning
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah today evaluated the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal
News Reports

Directors of obscure Landomus Group also serve as Trustees of another unknown entity—The Indian University of Deaf: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, as strange ad talking about investment of $500 billion into India was published in the TOI by an obscure company named Landomus Group

Discrepancies found in COVID deaths recorded and number of cremations in Rajasthan, situation remains worrisome: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier we had reported how Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days as the machines were reportedly not cleaned regularly.

‘This is Islamic area. Israel has no right to exist’: Hamas co-founder makes his intentions clear days after the ceasefire

World Anurag -
Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar justified rocket attacks on civilians, spending money on military installations and insisted that peace talks with Israel are irrelevant.

Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST Act, successfully stops him from releasing his interview with tough questions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The journalist has approached OpIndia saying that he could not upload some parts of his interview of Udit Raj because of threats from Congress leader.

AAP’s poster offering free logs to cremate the dead is real, here is what we found out

OpIndia Scoops Nirwa Mehta -
The tractors carrying the logs for cremation were flagged off with much fanfare with AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's face printed on the flags.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Landomus group appeals to PM to invest USD 500 Billion in India through an ad, here’s what we know about the strange company

Anurag -
The company is so obscure, that it has zero internet footprints. The only news about Landomus group are about the bizarre ad it put up in today's leading daily.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,543FansLike
548,280FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com