John Rose Austin Jayalal, the controversial president of the equally controversial organisation Indian Medical Association (IMA), has been issued a summon by a Delhi court for abusing his power and resorting to proselytization during the pandemic. According to reports, Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to him, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May.

#BREAKING Today Hon Dwarka Dist Court issued summons against Dr J A Jayalal @jayalal10, president IMA @IMAIndiaOrg for his article emphasizing to convert patients to Christianity.

Adv Sanjeev Uniyal @sanjeev_uniyal n Dhawal Uniyal filed court suit for Mr Rohit Jha++ pic.twitter.com/eddalh6HfJ — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) May 29, 2021

Legal activist group Legal Rights Observatory tweeted that the summon was issued for his comments emphasizing on converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity.

The court issued the summon after a complaint was lodged against the doctor-cum-activist-cum-evangelist by Legal Right Protection Forum, a legal activism group. The Petition was submitted in court by advocate Sanjeev Uniyal and Dhawal Uniyal.

In its complaint, the LRPF has sought revocation of Medical Practitioner’s License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of splitting human beings into Christians and non-Christians and converting the latter to Christianity using every available opportunity.

The petitioners also asked the government to stop all funds to IMA until John Jayalal is removed from his position as President. Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal was appointed as the national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the year 2020-2021 at its 95th annual national conference held in December 2020.

LRPF has alleged that the president of the IMA is using his position to propagate Christianity. Instead of treating the Covid-19 pandemic as a humanitarian catastrophe, Dr Jayalal and his team of evangelists were rubbing their hands and treating the pandemic as an opportunity to spread the Gospel in new ways to more and more people, the complaint read.

The LRPF has pointed out two interviews given by Jayalal where he had expressed strong views about proselytizing Hindus. The complaint mentions Jaylal’s interview with Haggai International, where he says that the “Hindu Nationalist government” wants to destroy modern medicine. “Please keep this in your international prayers. If everything goes their way, we will not have pure modern medicine courses in India by 2030,” he had said in the interview.

He had also that he is converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity. He had said, “the urgent need of the proclamation of the Gospel to people who are suffering from the virus has allowed us to share the Gospel even in secular institutions.”

In another interview to Christianity Today, Jayalal had said that it was the Church that took care of the poor people, implying that the government did not do anything. He had said that despite the hardships, difficulties, and restrictions that came in the wake of the pandemic, Christianity was growing.