On Tuesday (May 18), the Delhi police apprehended a man for threatening to upload naked videos of a 13-year-old girl on social media.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one 21-year-old man named Mohammed Aamir. He had demanded a sum of ₹5000 from the father of the minor in exchange for not uploading her intimate videos on social media. Initially, the victim’s father gave in to his threats and transferred him ₹2000 online. However, the accused kept on threatening him to send the remaining amount.

Faced with constant intimidation, the victim’s father then filed a complaint with the Alipur police station in Delhi. The cops then initiated a probe in the case and nabbed Mohammed Aamir from Nehtaur in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh informed that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 387 (extortion) and relevant Sections of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested from Nehtaur in UP’s Bijnor for extorting money from young girls and threatening to defame them with inappropriate videos. A case under Section 387 IPC & POCSO Act has been registered in this regard: Delhi Police (18.05) — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Reportedly, Mohammed Aamir would befriend unknown girls on Instagram and lure them by claiming to be from a good family. He would then coerce them into sending him their nude videos. After receiving the explicit material, he would then threaten, blackmail, and extort money from the family of the girl. He used to work at a saloon in his village in Uttar Pradesh.

Major online sextortion racket busted by Delhi police

In January this year, the Cyber Cell of Delhi police unearthed a cybercrime racket that was allegedly extorting money from people on Facebook by blackmailing them. The Cyber Cell arrested six men from Bharatpur in Rajasthan who were allegedly running an online extortion racket. The culprits were identified as Waris, Rayees, Annay Khan, Wahid, Mufeed and Akram. All were residents of Bharatpur.

The culprits reportedly used to create fake profiles on Facebook and would send friend requests to unsuspecting people, their victims were mostly men over 50 who were generally active on social media. They would ask these people to talk over video calls and would show them obscene videos over video calls. While the victims watched these videos, the culprits would record them watching the videos. Later, the culprits would pose as senior officials of social media platforms and would demand money for deleting the video.