After the videos and images of a couple from Madurai tying the knot mid-air on board a chartered flight went viral on social media, the DGCA has called for an inquiry into the matter. The airline has been directed to lodge a complaint against those who flouted the Covid-19 protocols with relevant authorities.

DGCA has initiated investigations on mid-air marriage. It has sought a full report from the airline & Airport Authority. SpiceJet crew is off rostered. Airline directed to lodge complaint against those not following COVID appropriate behavior with relevant authorities: DGCA pic.twitter.com/aTNyjIKOFO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

In a bizarre incident amidst the pandemic, a couple booked a private SpiceJet chartered flight for a duration of two hours from Madurai Airport to Bengaluru for getting married mid-air.

Soon, the video of the entire function with the guests blessing the couple from their designated seats went viral on social media.

Video of mid-air marriage ceremony. Source: ABP News

The businessman who booked the flight for the marriage asked all the 160 guests on board for the marriage to carry a negative Covid-19 report.

However, it is well known that to travel by plane one has to mask up, wear the face shield and the PPE suit. But not more than two guests can be seen following the protocols in the viral video. Let alone face shields or gloves, most can be seen with no masks or masks lowered to their chins.

There was very little scope to maintain social distancing too with the guests packed and cramped in the flight.

The viral video has now invited trouble for not just the airline but even the airport authorities who claim they were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony.

As per reports, the crew in the SpiceJet flight have been off-roastered.

Madurai Airport director, S. Senthil Valavan, in a statement to ANI said, “A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport authority officials were unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony.”