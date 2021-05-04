A group of DMK workers vandalized an Amma canteen in Chennai on Tuesday morning, just a couple of days after the DMK-Congress alliance stormed to power in Tamil Nadu. These workers broke name boards and threw vegetables on the ground. Amma canteens are low-cost canteens that provide quality food to the poor at a cheap price. After the video of the incident went viral, DMK suspended the workers involved.

Didn’t take long for TN to emulate Bengal. Hope this is not escalated to the same level and hopefully the dharna tomorrow by @BJP4India will abate it. pic.twitter.com/JjIYKBAVyG — Partha Hariharan (@ParthaHariharan) May 4, 2021

They sacked an AMMA canteen – dedicated to providing quality meals for the poor at sharply reduced prices. If you remember these AMMA canteens were a lifesaver to many migrant labourers in TN during the 2020 lockdown. Tells you a lot about the DMK & their “culture” https://t.co/Fbw83lYiEY — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) May 4, 2021

As the video of the incident went viral, more than 50 people gathered to demand justice against the miscreants who vandalized the Amma canteen. The police rushed to the spot in order to investigate.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar condemned this “anti-social” act on the social media platform Twitter. He demanded strict action against the miscreants who damaged the canteen.

DMK leader Ma Subramanian said that the party has removed the workers who were involved in this act of vandalism. He also shared a video that depicts the vandalized name board was restored back to its original place. This is in sharp contrast to West Bengal, where post-election political violence has gone on unabated.

Subramanian, who is the DMK MLA of Saidapet, also said that in accordance with MK Stalin’s wishes, suitable legal action will be taken against the miscreants for vandalizing the Amma canteen.