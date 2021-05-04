Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Tamil Nadu: DMK workers ransack Amma canteen in Chennai, suspended from party

As the video of the incident went viral, more than 50 people gathered to demand justice against the miscreants who vandalized the Amma canteen. The police rushed to the spot in order to investigate.

OpIndia Staff
DMK workers vandalise Amma canteen in Chennai
image courtesy: @sjeeva26 on Twitter
A group of DMK workers vandalized an Amma canteen in Chennai on Tuesday morning, just a couple of days after the DMK-Congress alliance stormed to power in Tamil Nadu. These workers broke name boards and threw vegetables on the ground. Amma canteens are low-cost canteens that provide quality food to the poor at a cheap price. After the video of the incident went viral, DMK suspended the workers involved.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar condemned this “anti-social” act on the social media platform Twitter. He demanded strict action against the miscreants who damaged the canteen.

DMK leader Ma Subramanian said that the party has removed the workers who were involved in this act of vandalism. He also shared a video that depicts the vandalized name board was restored back to its original place. This is in sharp contrast to West Bengal, where post-election political violence has gone on unabated.

Subramanian, who is the DMK MLA of Saidapet, also said that in accordance with MK Stalin’s wishes, suitable legal action will be taken against the miscreants for vandalizing the Amma canteen.

