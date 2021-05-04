Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Updated:

Victim blaming to brazening it out: TMC top leadership responds to the violence unleashed by goons after poll result

West Bengal has been engulfed in post-poll violence as numerous BJP and Left workers are attacked, beaten up and also killed. Many shops are looted and law and order situation in the state has gone for a toss.

OpIndia Staff
TMC's top leadership brazens out the post-poll violence in West Bengal
1

A day after the ruling TMC retained power in West Bengal, goons unleashed violence on political opponents, especially the BJP and the communist parties. Multiple reports have come forth beginning Sunday afternoon, at the time of counting where TMC showed early trends of winning the elections. The violence continued on Monday.

In a video shared by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, one can see how the goons were thrashing women workers of the BJP in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Similar scenes of violence were witnessed against communist party cadres as well.

Communist party leaders took to Twitter to share images of violence unleashed in aftermath of TMC’s victory in West Bengal.

Amid all this, TMC’s top leadership has not only blamed the victims but also brazened out the violence.

Top TMC leadership waters down post-poll violence

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to maintain peace while inflaming passion.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and Central Forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have fight COVID19,” Banerjee said.

Derek’s tweet

TMC MP Derek O’Brien resorted to victim blaming and claimed that the gruesome scenes of violence unfolding in West Bengal are ‘intra party’ fights. He accused PM Modi and HM Amit Shah of ‘spreading hate’. On Tuesday morning, he even retweeted his tweet brazening out the violence.

Wire journalist

The Wire journalist Himadri claimed that the BJP has ‘unleashed a massive disinformation campaign in Bengal’. This, too, was retweeted by Derek while tagging the Bengal Police, insinuating that all the videos and images of injured supporters of BJP as well as Left parties are ‘massive disinformation campaign’ by the BJP.

Derek retweeting Agino Niyogi

Similarly, TMC supporter Agnivo Niyogi tweeted that the violent scenes from West Bengal is ‘propaganda’. This, too, was retweeted by Derek O’Brien.

Mahua Moitra’s tweet

TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted an image late last night which said, “Sawal yeh nahin ki bastiyan kisne jalaayi. Sawal yeh hai ki pagal ke haath mein maachis kisne di? Zara thande dimag se sochiye.” (Question is not who burnt down the village, but the question is who gave the mad person the matchstick to set the fire? Think with a cool mind.)

Many netizens guessed who might have given the matchstick to the mad person.

Vidya Krishnan’s tweet

The Caravan Magazine journalist Vidya Krishnan pointed out that the matchstick was handed over to the ‘mad person’ by poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor was hired by TMC and Mamata Banerjee for the 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections.

Reply to Mahua

Some even hailed her for her inadvertent honesty.

West Bengal has been engulfed in post-poll violence as numerous BJP and Left workers are attacked, beaten up and also killed. Many shops are looted and law and order situation in the state has gone for a toss. However, it seems the people at the top have chosen to turn a blind eye to what is happening in the state termed as ‘sweetest part of India’

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Victim blaming to brazening it out: TMC top leadership responds to the violence unleashed by goons after poll result

