Ex-NDTV journalist removed from his post of Media Advisor to Uttarakhand CM

Ex-NDTV journalist Dinesh Mansera’s appointment as media advisor to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Rawat was canceled today.

Letter announcing cancellation of Dinesh Manesar’s appointment

His appointment as media advisor to the CM on May 17 resulted in a social media outrage after which Mansera deleted his Twitter account. Netizens were quick to call out his previous Tweets slandering the Kumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dinesh Mansera’s Tweets

A temporary post was created for Mansera which was to be valid till February 28, 2022.

Dinesh Mansera’s appointment letter

However, Mansera has now issued his statement via a post on Facebook.

Mansera in his post claimed that he was appointed because of his experience and expertise, however, it did not go down well with many. Citing that he has never been keen on holding a government position, he accepts the decision as the atmosphere created around him would deter him from giving his best.

Dinesh Mansera’s Facebook post

Mansera is a Haldwani based journalist, who was associated with NDTV in the recent past and worked with a number of print publications in Hindi for the past two decades.