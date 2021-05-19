Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports From Gouri Amma to KK Shailaja: The patriarchal Left-wing political parties have no space...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

From Gouri Amma to KK Shailaja: The patriarchal Left-wing political parties have no space for women at the top

Despite praised for her work as health minister of Kerala, KK Shailaj was dropped from Pinarayi Vijayan's new Cabinet as the communist party decided to induct new faces

OpIndia Staff
KK Shailaja (TL), Gouri Amma (BL), Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (R)
1

Kerala’s former health minister KK Shailaja, popularly referred to as Shailaja Teacher by her supporters, was dropped from Pinarayi Vijayan’s new Cabinet as the communist party decided to induct new faces including Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas. The former health minister was instead named as the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s chief whip.

CPI(M)’s decision to not include KK Shailaja in the cabinet despite her popularity and contribution to Kerala’s struggle against Covid and Nipah outbreak has come as a shock to many, who have been criticising the leftist government since the state committee announced its decision.

Many social media users who voiced strong protest against the party’s decision to drop ‘Shailaja teacher’, reminisced how it was the Pinarayi Vijayan’s government that had sung accolades for her during the Kerala assembly elections for leading the state through many crisis situations.

KK Shailaja and her contribution to Kerala’s public health system

KK Shailaja was the health minister in the first term of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Shailaja was elected from the Mattannur assembly seat with a margin of around 60,000 votes. During her term as the health minister of the state, Kerala had witnessed an unprecedented growth of the public health system, particularly at the grassroots level. This development has ultimately played a vital role now helping Kerala fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, at one time, party circles had even highlighted Shailaja as the successor to Pinarayi Vijayan. And now, surprisingly, she has been denied a cabinet post this term.

Leftist parties anti-women culture

Though this decision by Kerala’s left government has been receiving widespread condemnation, it does not come as a complete surprise for those who are aware of the party’s patriarchal and misogynistic character. Well, this decision is being seen as another example of the anti-women culture of the Left parties.

Despite the Left parties rhetorics of often equating Left-wing politics with feminism, the fact is that women have never been welcomed in their political space.

And while talking about the hypocrisy of the left parties towards women’s participation in politics, it becomes important to remember the legendary Marxist firebrand and former minister KR Gouri, popularly known as Gouri Amma.

Gouri Amma, Kerala’s ‘iron lady’ and ‘architect of land reforms’ died on 11 July 2021, 9 days after the results of the Kerala assembly elections were declared. She was the lone surviving member of the first Kerala legislative assembly headed by legendary Communist leader EMS Namboothiripad in 1957 and the only woman in the first state cabinet.

The woman leader served as a member of various communist governments — 1957, 1967, 1980 and 1987 and was also a member of AK Antony and Oommen Chandy governments from 2001-2006. She was the longest-serving MLA after late K M Mani.

A report by the News Minute states that during the 1987 elections, though she was projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate, she was allegedly sidelined by the Marxist party which preferred E K Nayanar for the top post.

Likewise, Susheela Gopalan, a communist leader and minister in LDF Government was also believed to be sidelined by the party because of her gender.

Interestingly, KK Shailaja’s political journey with the leftist party in Kerala has been quite similar to that of Gouri Amma and Susheela Gopalan. Shailaja has also been sidelined at a time when it was being believed that in future she would prove to be the most powerful contender for the post of Chief Minister in the state.

Though the leftist government in Kerala has a history of dumping women politician, this has been a tradition with leftists parties all over India. CPM, the largest of the Left parties in India, which is also the parent party of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), a major force in JNU campus politics formed its highest executive body called the politburo.

In 2005, Brinda Karat became the first woman politician to become a politburo member. It cannot be a coincidence that the same year her husband Prakash Karat was made the party general secretary when Brinda Karat was inducted in the party. Brinda Karat disappeared from the political scene as soon as Prakash Karat too went out of the spotlight.

Similarly, if we look at the CPI(ML), the parent party of AISA, the largest political organisation on the JNU campus, its politburo is a 17-member body, of which only one is female.

In short, there has hardly been any woman controlling these parties. This proves that the decision making power in these leftist parties have always primarily lied with men, with zero or token representation for women.

CPI-M, whose decline from the India political scenerio began in 2009, fielded just two women candidates (out of 42) in West Bengal in the 2009 parliamentary elections. Likewise, in the 2014 parliamentary elections, it fielded only 11 women candidates across the country, of whom only one could secure her seat.

In the last Assembly elections in Kerala, Left Democratic Front (LDF) fielded 17 women candidates in a 140-member assembly. Out of this, 12 were fielded by CPM and four by CPI. Moreover, after forming the government, the LDF government in Kerala allotted only two cabinet seats out of 19 to women.

The leftists have, basically, never considered women capable of running a party or government and taking any decisions on the party’s behalf.

Though the Indian political perspective towards women changed when the country got its first woman Chief Minister in 1963 and the first woman Prime Minister in 1966, the leftist parties attitude towards women’s participation in politics remained unchanged. It should also be noted that women have never been elevated to the position of chief minister or home minister by these leftists parties.

Amidst all this, what is worse is that these shunned women politicians such as the likes of KK Shailaja are expected to ‘welcome’ the decision of their master, however, unfair it may be. According to reports, after the announcement of her exclusion from the cabinet, Shailaja told Malayalam news channels that she will “abide” by the party call.

“Everyone worked hard in their depts. But it doesn’t mean that only I should continue. There are so many other people like me, they can also work hard. It’s very good decision”, Shailaja told media.

The second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala will be sworn in on May 20, with 21-member cabinet. The ceremony has already sparked a row after Pinarayi Vijayan’s announced 500 participants will attend his oath-taking ceremony.

There was widespread criticism that the government should avoid extravaganza while the capital is under triple lockdown in the wake of a Covid surge.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Monitoring Committees prove their effectiveness in combating Covid-19, conduct over 2 lakh tests in rural areas in a day

OpIndia Staff -
Monitoring committees have visited 79,512 villages as part of a Covid-19 screening campaign launched by the Yogi Government on May 5
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP

Singapore not to invoke ‘Fake News Law’ against Arvind Kejriwal, says they are satisfied with Indian govt’s response on his ‘Singapore variant’ jibe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Singapore says statements by Arvind Kejriwal can invite action under Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA)

PIL filed in SC seeking NIA investigation into the Congress “toolkit”, seeks suspension of party’s registration if the probe finds them guilty

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha files PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by NIA on the alleged toolkit prepared by Congress

Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Congress toolkit: The uncanny resemblances between the actions of Congress supporters and instructions in the AICC document are hard to miss

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several comments and actions by Congress leaders and supporters show that they were following the toolkit prepared by AICC

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,391FansLike
545,716FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com