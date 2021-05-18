Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Home Politics After relentless PR hailing KK Shailaja's 'Kerala Model' of Covid care, Vijayan govt to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After relentless PR hailing KK Shailaja’s ‘Kerala Model’ of Covid care, Vijayan govt to get new health minister

Shailaja, a retired teacher, gained popularity as the health minister for the 'Kerala model' of battling the pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
KK Shailaja
KK Shailaja dropped as Health Minister from newly elected LDF-led Kerala government (Image: India Today)
7

On May 18, Kerala’s newly elected LDF-led government dropped all ministers from the previous Cabinet in a bid to look for new faces, including health minister KK Shailaja who was lauded by ‘experts’ for handling the Covid-19 crisis in the state. Only Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is getting a second term from the old Cabinet. As per sources, she has been elected as Party Whip.

Shailaja and her term as health minister

Shailaja, a retired teacher, gained popularity as the health minister for the ‘Kerala model’ of battling the pandemic. She was lauded by national and international media lauded for her handling of the Covid-19 virus. In September last year, a UK-based magazine selected Shailaja as the “Top Thinker of the Year 2020”. After all that PR campaign, Kerala is poised to get a new health minister.

Nevertheless, the Kerala model of Covid-19 management has failed spectacularly. During the second wave of the pandemic, the state has been consistently reporting more than 25,000 cases a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the maximum number of new cases reported by Kerala in a single day was on May 12 when the state reported over 43,000 cases in a single day.

LDF getting heat for changing health minister

Several experts have raised eyebrows at the decision made by the Kerala government to change the health minister in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis despite the failure of the ‘Kerala Model’.

Some called the decision to drop Shailaja as evidence of ‘sexism’.

On the other hand, reports suggested that CPIM said that it is part of their policy to have new members in the team. The Kerala government under Pinarayi Vijayan as CM will be sworn in on May 20. A total of 21 ministers will take oath on the day. The ceremony is expected to be low-key amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources suggest that MB Rajesh has been nominated as a Speaker candidate.

CPI(M), the largest coalition partner in the LDF government, will have 12 members in the Cabinet. CPI will have four members, while Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have one member each.

In the recent Kerala elections, LDF won 99 seats, beating Congress-led UDF and BJP-NDA. UDF managed to get 41 seats while NDA could not secure any seat in Kerala.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShailaja teacher
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had stated that there will be no advanced payments and vaccine companies will be penalised if they delay delivery.
Politics

Congress toolkit says party blocked beds in ‘friendly’ hospitals amidst COVID-19 crisis to paint itself as a messiah on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Social media is awash with a new toolkit, allegedly created by the Congress party, detailing its plan to extract political mileage.

Congress toolkit exposes nexus between the party and international media, used journalists to peddle anti-Modi propaganda

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A new Congress toolkit is circulating on social media that reveals the depths to which the party sank during the pandemic.

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Editor's picks Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

News Reports Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep ‘calm’ or lose funding for infrastructure projects in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, the United States under the Donald Trump administration has helped to broker a peace deal between UAE and Israel in the form of 'Abraham Accords.'
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,255FansLike
545,505FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com