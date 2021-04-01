One more Bharatiya Janata Karyakarta has lost his life in West Bengal, allegedly in the hands of Trinamool Congress’s goons. Neha Joshi, National Media Co-Incharge of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), shared the video of the brutally injured BJP worker.

While tagging Election Commission, she said, “In Chandipur VS of Purba Medinipur, a mob of AITC goons brutally attacked BJP Bengal karyakarta Gurupada Pradhan. He may not survive the attack. Mamata didi is leaving no stone unturned to threaten the voters.”

In Chandipur VS of Purba Mednipur, a mob of @AITCofficial goons brutally attacked @BJP4Bengal karyakarta Gurupada Pradhan. He may not survive the attack. @MamataOfficial didi is leaving no stone unturned to threaten the voters. @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/wsGERmtdGu — Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) April 1, 2021

Later, Major Surendra Poonia shared in a post that Pradhan had died on the spot. He said, “Is this democracy or mobocracy? Gurupada Pradhan, A BJP worker, brutally and mercilessly beaten by Didi’s gundas in Purba Medinipur of West Bengal. He DIED on the spot ….. Karma will come back to her sooner than later!”

Is this democracy or mobocracy?

Gurupada Pradhan,A BJP worker brutally and mercilessly beaten by Didi’s gundas in Purba Medinipur of West Bengal.

He DIED on the spot …..😔



Karma will come back to her sooner than later ! pic.twitter.com/LSP068Y8E7 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 1, 2021

Several attacks on BJP leaders and Karyakartas

In the last seven days, several attacks on BJP leaders and Karyakartas took place in West Bengal. On April 1, in Keshpur, BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh’s car has been vandalized by alleged TMC goons and was stopped from entering the polling booth. In another incident, a woman polling booth agent of BJP in Keshpur was beaten up by alleged TMC workers and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. A BJP karyakarta who was allegedly facing threats from TMC workers was found dead near a polling booth in Nandigram.

On March 30, BJP leader Subhash Rai alleged that his party workers were assaulted for raising the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans during the Holi celebrations. On March 27, car of Somendu Adhikari, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was reportedly attacked on Saturday. Adhikari blamed the Trinamool Congress for the vandalism of his car. The incident reportedly occurred at Kanthi South.