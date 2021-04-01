Thursday, April 1, 2021
Updated:

West Bengal: Violence continues on voting day, BJP worker brutally killed in East Medinipur

BJP workers had shared a video of a critically injured Gurupada Pradhan with a deep wound on his forehead. Later, many BJP social media accounts posted that Pradhan had succumbed to injuries before he could be taken for treatment.

OpIndia Staff
Bengal: BJP worker killed in East Medinipur during second phase of assembly elections
Representational image
3

One more Bharatiya Janata Karyakarta has lost his life in West Bengal, allegedly in the hands of Trinamool Congress’s goons. Neha Joshi, National Media Co-Incharge of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), shared the video of the brutally injured BJP worker.

While tagging Election Commission, she said, “In Chandipur VS of Purba Medinipur, a mob of AITC goons brutally attacked BJP Bengal karyakarta Gurupada Pradhan. He may not survive the attack. Mamata didi is leaving no stone unturned to threaten the voters.”

Later, Major Surendra Poonia shared in a post that Pradhan had died on the spot. He said, “Is this democracy or mobocracy? Gurupada Pradhan, A BJP worker, brutally and mercilessly beaten by Didi’s gundas in Purba Medinipur of West Bengal. He DIED on the spot ….. Karma will come back to her sooner than later!”

Several attacks on BJP leaders and Karyakartas

In the last seven days, several attacks on BJP leaders and Karyakartas took place in West Bengal. On April 1, in Keshpur, BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh’s car has been vandalized by alleged TMC goons and was stopped from entering the polling booth. In another incident, a woman polling booth agent of BJP in Keshpur was beaten up by alleged TMC workers and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. A BJP karyakarta who was allegedly facing threats from TMC workers was found dead near a polling booth in Nandigram.

On March 30, BJP leader Subhash Rai alleged that his party workers were assaulted for raising the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans during the Holi celebrations. On March 27, car of Somendu Adhikari, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was reportedly attacked on Saturday. Adhikari blamed the Trinamool Congress for the vandalism of his car. The incident reportedly occurred at Kanthi South.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

