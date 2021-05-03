Monday, May 3, 2021
They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

Opindia has learnt that Avijit Sarkar was beaten to death after uploading the two testimonials on Facebook. Following the victory of the Trinamool Congress, several BJP workers and supporters had expressed fear that Mamata Banerjee's return to power might jeopardise their livelihood and existence.

OpIndia Staff
BJP worker leaves behind testimonial before being murdered by TMC goons
Deceased BJP worker Avijit Sarkar
760

Hours after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha elections, the party hoodlums went berserk and targetted the BJP workers in the State. On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons.

The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalised my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted.

Avijit Sarkar had informed that he was a dog-lover and had adopted several street dogs, which he found on the streets in a helpless state. Pointing towards his dog, “I had brought her from Sealdah. She had given birth to some puppies. They slaughtered the puppies mercilessly.” The BJP worker broke down into tears.

In a subsequent video, a teary-eyed Avijit Sarkar narrated, “They are destroying my house, NGO office – one after the other. Look at my dogs. She had given birth to 5 beautiful puppies. I had uploaded their pictures on Facebook.” He said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar.

“They destroyed my house, right in the presence of Narkeldanga police officials. They thrashed my innocent puppies to death. Aara ki Manush? (Are they even humans?) I don’t know how to come live. I am informing everyone (about my ordeal) through this video. Why are they committing atrocities on me? I don’t mind if anyone supports any political party or wins the election. But they are ruthlessly destroying my house, and NGO office,” he concluded.

TMC goons engage in arson, vandalism, and violence after elections

Within hours of winning elections, TMC gheraoed the party office of BJP in Hastings, burnt down party office in Arambagh and attacked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who defeated Mamata Banerjee. On Monday (May 3), News18 journalist Payal Mehta had shared the CCTV footage of one such deadly attack. In visuals caught on camera, the violent mob attacked the house of a BJP worker on Sunday evening in the Kasba locality of South Kolkata. At about 15 seconds into the video, a Trinamool Congress flag could be spotted. The goons initially tried to kick open the door of the house. However, when this failed, they threw punches and attacked with bricks and sticks.

On Sunday (May 2), TV9 journalist Anindya shared another disturbing incident from the Beleghata area in Kolkata where violence was carried out against BJP workers. “Violence breaks out in Beleghata, Kolkata. It’s barely 7 km from the icons Park Street. Media isn’t allowed anywhere near there. BJP cadres are targeted,” he tweeted. In another incident, the house of a BJP booth agent was set ablaze in Bishnupur, after the election results showed a comfortable TMC victory. In visuals shared by Anindya, smoke could be seen rising from the building that was set on fire.

