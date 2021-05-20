Thursday, May 20, 2021
Home News Reports As Black Fungus cases rise, experts say it is not an infection that is...
News Reports
Updated:

As Black Fungus cases rise, experts say it is not an infection that is contagious: Read details

Patients who were on steroids during Covid-19 treatment have to be careful about their glucose levels during recovery to avoid Black Fungus

OpIndia Staff
Black Fungus spores seen under microscope
Black Fungus spores seen under microscope
0

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, India is facing another challenge in the form of mucormycosis or black fungus. Recently, Rajasthan declared its spread an epidemic as the number of cases spiked in the state. Doctors noticed a spike in queries related to the fungal infection, affecting patients who have recovered or recovering from Covid-19. While health care professionals and patients have to be extra cautious about the black fungus infection, it has to be noted that the disease is not contagious, which means it cannot spread from one person to another.

What is mucormycosis, and who is vulnerable to the infection?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is a rare form of infection. It is more common among people who have health issues and are on medicines that can lower the strength of the immune system. There are certain groups of people who are more likely to get the infection, such as people suffering from diabetes, cancer, organ transplant, stem cell transplant, Neutropenia (lower number of white blood cells), corticosteroid users, drug addicts, and others.

How does infection enter the body?

The fungus can enter the patient’s body through contact with the fungal spores. It can enter in lungs or sinus if someone inhales the spores from the air. It can enter the skin through a burn, scrape, or other skin injuries.

Mucormycosis is not contagious

It has to be noted that mucormycosis is not contagious. It cannot spread between persons or persons and animals. CDC says, “Mucormycosis can’t spread between people or between people and animals”.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Dr. Akshay Nair, Oculoplastic Surgeon, Ocular Oncologist said that mucormycosis is not contagious. He said, “It is possible that a healthy person like you and me can have mucormycosis spores in our system, but unless an environment is created that allows mucormycosis to grow, which happens in diabetes, which happens in immuno-compromised people unless that happens, the disease will not be able to invade our system. It is only possible in those who are vulnerable.”

The onset of diabetes in Covid patients

One point that Dr. Akshay and several other experts have mentioned over the past few days that patients who were not diabetic before contracting diabetes now have diabetes. Some patients who were not even aware that they had diabetes are now vulnerable to mucormycosis after getting Covid. Mucormycosis is now being seen as the first sign of diabetes in such patients, said Dr. Akshay. “This is another group that we need to be alert about, and clinicians should tell the patient recovering from Covid that regardless of what your diabetic status was, you need to keep a watch on your blood sugar now.”

The uncontrolled use of steroids is causing higher blood sugar, says Dr. Ranganathan

Dr. Anand Ranganathan, who was also in the panel during the said discussion that, “The problem is, the more steroids you give, your blood glucose level also increase. So in effect you become “diabetic” even if you might not be and that is the problem, and I think conditions have to be absolutely strict because you need not be diabetic to get black fungus.”

He further added, “You can be a hale and hearty person and you are injected with steroids, and next thing you know not only your immunity goes down giving opportunity for this infection to hold but also your blood glucose increases and when it increases human receptor GPR increases which is a binder present on the black fungus. The more GPR is there, the more glucose is there, the more receptors would be there, and it would give black fungus an opportunity to hold.”

What do other experts say about Mucor

While talking to India today, Prof Sheetal Verma of microbiology at KGMU said, “Mucor is commonly found in soil, plants, decaying fruits and vegetables, and manure in the form of spores. The infection occurs in the sinus or lungs when someone breathes in these spores. But these spores are destroyed by the immune system in most cases. It happens very rarely to those with very low immunity.”

Dr. Anany Gupta, gastroenterology expert at AIIMS New Delhi, said, “Black fungus does not spread from animals to people. Those with low immunity for various reasons may get it. High steroids for a prolonged time also reduce immunity, making patients prone to such infections.”

What are the early signs of Black Fungus infection?

According to the guidelines for patients issued by AIIMS, here is a list of early signs of mucormycosis infection:

  • Headache and nasal obstruction even after taking pain medications
  • Nasal crusting and nasal discharge that could be brownish or tinged with blood
  • Loss of sensation or pain on the face
  • Discoloration of skin
  • Localized facial puffiness

In moderately advanced disease, eye/orbital mucor infection may occur. Some initial signs include:

  • Eye swelling or redness
  • Double vision
  • Loss of vision
  • Pain in the eyes
  • Drooping eyelids

What to do if you see signs of infection?

The first and foremost thing to do is to consult your doctor immediately. The doctor will examine you clinically and may take swabs from the nose and test for fungal infection. If the infection is strong, you may need treatment with antifungal medications and surgery.

Dos

  • Make sure to provide a complete history of diabetes to the doctor
  • Periodically get Sugar levels checked
  • Make sure to keep an eye on the early signs of Mucor
  • Maintain basic hygiene and cleanliness
  • Follow the advice of the doctor
  • Complete the course of treatment as suggested by the doctor

Don’ts

  • Do not Self medicate, especially steroids. Do not listen to any so-called experts who are sharing information on social media platforms. Take medicines only after consulting with a doctor
  • Do not delay reporting symptoms of Mucor
  • In any case, do not ignore medical advice. Do not skip medicine and do not indulge in anything that may compromise your immune system further

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Propaganda outlet Alt News ties itself up in knots while giving clean chit to Congress over the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
By altering their report, Alt News has actually gone a step further to strengthen the claims that the toolkit is genuine and Youth Congress workers were actually following the instructions exactly as told.
News Reports

‘If friendly media does not publish, send it to Caravan and National Herald’: Congress’ modus operandi as per toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
The fifth page which is in continuation to point VII of the document recommends using media organizations such as ThePrint, The Wire, Scroll, The Quint and Outlook to highlight and publicize all Covid related stories.

From Gouri Amma to KK Shailaja: The patriarchal Left-wing political parties have no space for women at the top

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Questions raised on anti-women culture of leftist parties after new Kerala govt drops former health minister KK Shailaja

Uttar Pradesh: Monitoring Committees prove their effectiveness in combating Covid-19, conduct over 2 lakh tests in rural areas in a day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Monitoring committees have visited 79,512 villages as part of a Covid-19 screening campaign launched by the Yogi Government on May 5

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP

Singapore not to invoke ‘Fake News Law’ against Arvind Kejriwal, says they are satisfied with Indian govt’s response on his ‘Singapore variant’ jibe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Singapore says statements by Arvind Kejriwal can invite action under Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA)

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

Akshita Bhadauria -
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
Read more
Politics

Dynasty Politics: Pinarayi Vijayan appoints son-in-law Mohammad Riyaz, an accused in riots case, as a minister in his cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
Riyaz is infamous for leading ‘beef cooking’ protests after the center sought to regulate cattle purchase and sale. He had also unsuccessfully contested for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2019.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,412FansLike
546,076FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com