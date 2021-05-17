Monday, May 17, 2021
Home Fact-Check Fact Check: Was CM Yogi Adityanath stopped from entering a village by the residents?
Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Fact Check: Was CM Yogi Adityanath stopped from entering a village by the residents?

Meerut Police stated that CM Yogi had visited the Bijauli village in Meerut to access the situation near a containment zone. He had spoken to family members of patients to ask if they are getting medicines and other help on time.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi had visited the Bijauli village in Meerut district
CM Yogi talking to family in containment zone in Meerut (Image: Screenshot from the viral video)
486

On May 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited several cities to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. He also went to meet family members of Covid patients to ensure they are getting treatment on time. He urged people to wear masks and take precautions to save themselves from the infection.

Some miscreants and leaders of opposition parties, including one Omveer Yadav, State President, Western UP Youth Congress, Actor Nagma, and a retired Government official Kanwal Chadha posted a video where CM Yogi was seen advising people to take precautions and going back to his car. They tried to show as if the area’s residents blocked the path and did not allow CM Yogi to enter. Omveer Yadav wrote, “An old man stopped CM Yogi Adityanath from stepping in a lane in his street. Even after CM Yogi requested him several times, he did not budge, and CM had to go back.”

Actor Nagma wrote, “This incident took place on Sunday in Bijauli village of Meerut district. An anti-BJP old man stopped CM Yogi Adityanath from entering his lane. Even when CM Yogi requested him several times, he did not move, and Yogi ji had to go back.” In this video, it was audible that CM Yogi was urging everyone to take precautions and wear a mask. That part was cut from the video posted by Yadav. The slogans that villagers raised in favour of CM Yogi were also audible.

Kanwal Chadha wrote, “An old man in village Bijaouli, Merrut placed his cot (khatia) at the entrance of the road and very firmly asked UP CM Aditynath “It’s enough, we don’t need you here.” He refused Aditynath to enter his village. Eventually, CM has to go back.”

Misleading tweets rebutted by Meerut Police

Meerut Police rebutted the misleading claims made on social media. They said, “The post you have made on social media is baseless and misleading. It comes under spreading fake news. Hon’ble CM met a family in containment zone at Bijauli village of Meerut district and accessed the situation.”

They further added that the family expressed their gratitude when he asked if they are getting medicine and treatment on time. The villagers also raised slogans in favour of CM. They said, “After that, he had a conversation with the village head and RRT at Primary Health Centre and visited Bijauli oxygen plant. The cot was placed as the area was a containment zone.” The Police warned them not to post any misleading posts on social media. Otherwise, they will take appropriate action as per law. One journalist Sanjeev Goyal deleted the video after warning by Meerut Police. However, the rest still had the video, and misleading posts on their Twitter accounts by the time this report was published.

Verdict: No, villagers did not stop CM Yogi from entering their lane. He did not enter as it was a containment zone. The claims made by opposition leaders, actors and few journalists were FAKE.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCM Yogi, UP CM, UP Meerut
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

How this Malaysian girl is getting rape threats and facing action by school administration for calling our teacher’s rape joke

OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl was shocked when she received a rape threat from one of her male schoolmates.
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leaders including minister Firhad Hakim arrested by CBI in Narada case, CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest, arrest memos have been signed for all four Trinamool Congress leaders who will be presented before the magistrate later today by the CBI.

Uttar Pradesh: As Covid situation improves, CM Yogi prepares govt for the third wave

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh is prepared for the anticipated third wave of Covid-19, said CM Yogi during the press conference.

Supply vessel stranded amidst Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, 9-member crew await Navy’s rescue chopper

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX lost control on May 15 and has been stuck in rocks off Karnataka coast. The crew is waiting for rescue.

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.

UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep ‘calm’ or lose funding for infrastructure projects in Gaza

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Last year, the United States under the Donald Trump administration has helped to broker a peace deal between UAE and Israel in the form of 'Abraham Accords.'

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,168FansLike
545,085FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com