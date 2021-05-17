On May 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited several cities to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. He also went to meet family members of Covid patients to ensure they are getting treatment on time. He urged people to wear masks and take precautions to save themselves from the infection.

Some miscreants and leaders of opposition parties, including one Omveer Yadav, State President, Western UP Youth Congress, Actor Nagma, and a retired Government official Kanwal Chadha posted a video where CM Yogi was seen advising people to take precautions and going back to his car. They tried to show as if the area’s residents blocked the path and did not allow CM Yogi to enter. Omveer Yadav wrote, “An old man stopped CM Yogi Adityanath from stepping in a lane in his street. Even after CM Yogi requested him several times, he did not budge, and CM had to go back.”

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़-



बस करो अब हमें आपकी ज़रूरत नहीं है-



जनपद मेरठ के बिजौली गांव में एक बुजुर्ग ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को अपनी एक गली में खाट खड़ी कर जाने से रोक दिया मुख्यमंत्री जी के लाख कहने पर भी बुजुर्ग ने रास्ता नहीं खोला और योगी जी को वापस जाना पड़ा !! pic.twitter.com/PRTWFPTanF — Omveer Yadav (@OmveerYadavINC) May 16, 2021

Actor Nagma wrote, “This incident took place on Sunday in Bijauli village of Meerut district. An anti-BJP old man stopped CM Yogi Adityanath from entering his lane. Even when CM Yogi requested him several times, he did not move, and Yogi ji had to go back.” In this video, it was audible that CM Yogi was urging everyone to take precautions and wear a mask. That part was cut from the video posted by Yadav. The slogans that villagers raised in favour of CM Yogi were also audible.

This incident is of Today Sun 16.05.2021 #UP जनपद मेरठ के बिजौली गांव में एक बीजेपी विरोधी बुजुर्ग ने मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी को अपनी एक गली में जाने से रोक दिया मुख्यमंत्री जी के लाख इसरार करने पर भी बुजुर्ग ने रास्ता नहीं खोला और योगी जी को वापस जाना पड़ा #COVIDSecondWave pic.twitter.com/D7Kh0QuKX1 — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 16, 2021

Kanwal Chadha wrote, “An old man in village Bijaouli, Merrut placed his cot (khatia) at the entrance of the road and very firmly asked UP CM Aditynath “It’s enough, we don’t need you here.” He refused Aditynath to enter his village. Eventually, CM has to go back.”

He refused Aditynath to enter his village. Eventually, CM has to go back. pic.twitter.com/AfdmsW2MRD — Kanwal Chadha (@KanwalChadha) May 16, 2021

Misleading tweets rebutted by Meerut Police

Meerut Police rebutted the misleading claims made on social media. They said, “The post you have made on social media is baseless and misleading. It comes under spreading fake news. Hon’ble CM met a family in containment zone at Bijauli village of Meerut district and accessed the situation.”

They further added that the family expressed their gratitude when he asked if they are getting medicine and treatment on time. The villagers also raised slogans in favour of CM. They said, “After that, he had a conversation with the village head and RRT at Primary Health Centre and visited Bijauli oxygen plant. The cot was placed as the area was a containment zone.” The Police warned them not to post any misleading posts on social media. Otherwise, they will take appropriate action as per law. One journalist Sanjeev Goyal deleted the video after warning by Meerut Police. However, the rest still had the video, and misleading posts on their Twitter accounts by the time this report was published.

Verdict: No, villagers did not stop CM Yogi from entering their lane. He did not enter as it was a containment zone. The claims made by opposition leaders, actors and few journalists were FAKE.