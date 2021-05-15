Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home News Reports Gujarat Home Minister rebuts allegations of undercounting Covid-19 deaths, says death certificates cannot be...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat Home Minister rebuts allegations of undercounting Covid-19 deaths, says death certificates cannot be basis for such calculations

Earlier, it was reported in the media that Gujarat had issued 1.23 lakh death certificates between March 1-May 10 period this year, compared to 58 thousand certificates issued during the same period last year.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja
Image Credit: DNA
229

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja has refuted allegations that official Covid-19 related deaths in the state are lower than actual deaths. He said that it is incorrect to speculate Covid-19 deaths in the state on the basis of death certificates issued.

Pradipsinh Jadeja said that death registration and certificates have gone online in Gujarat. When a person dies, the death certificate is required for insurance, bank and related reasons and hence, some people register it online. Since the system is still being developed, the possibility of multiple deaths certificates for the same person cannot be ruled out.

In such a case, there would be a discrepancy between death certificates issued and total deaths. He also mentioned that the data was compared to a 71-day period of 2020 when India was under a nationwide lockdown and hence death certificates and registration were allowed to be filed late up to 31st July 2020.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that Gujarat had issued 1.23 lakh death certificates between March 1-May 10 period this year, compared to 58 thousand certificates issued during the same period last year.

The data indicated that Gujarat issued 65 thousand more death certificates this year compared to the same period last year. It was reported earlier that Gujarat had recorded 11% less deaths in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Times of India had reported that the state had recorded 3.74 lakh deaths in 2020 between January and November, at an average of 1,134 deaths daily, which was 10.8% less than all deaths in 2019. In 2019, 1,271 occurred every day on an average.

During the 71-day period mentioned this year, 1.23 lakh died which amounts to an average of roughly 1732 deaths every day, an increase of 36% from the average daily death figure of 2019 for the entire year. However, this is not a month wise calculation based on 2019 figures and that average may fall by the end of 2021. Furthermore, the increase in population will have to factored in apart from other factors as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGujarat covid deaths
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

Punjab: After Modi Govt implements direct benefit transfer, agencies procure record wheat quantity, 9 lac farmers receive Rs 23,000 cr

OpIndia Staff -
A farmer named Gurdip Singh from Chak Kalan village said, "I am very happy with this system with money coming directly. I sold my entire crop to government agencies as the MSP was also better this time."
News Reports

5 years ago, The Week published an article insulting, mocking, lying about Veer Savarkar, today they apologise: Read full details

Dibakar Dutta -
After a lawsuit filed by Veer Sarvarkar's grand nephew, The Week apologises for a article on Sarvarkar published in 2016

Maharashtra wants Bharat Biotech to set aside 50% vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for itself: Report

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he would request Bharat Biotech to reserve 50% of the vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for distribution within the state

WHO chief Tedros, accused of covering up epidemic in Ethiopia, wants wealthy nations to halt inoculating the ‘healthy’, donate to poor nations

World OpIndia Staff -
The WHO chief had come under severe criticism for their conduct since the pandemic broke out in China.

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
News Reports

Harry Potter author JK Rowling gives six-figure donation to pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid

OpIndia Staff -
The Harry Potter creator replied to Khalsa Aid's Tweet, thanking people for buying a copy of her latest children's book The Ickabog.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,997FansLike
543,980FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com