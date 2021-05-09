Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she believes she will not survive a week on Instagram after one of her posts were deleted on the social media platform. She has moved to posting her thoughts on Instagram after she was permanently suspended from Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut has said in an Instagram story, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt.” “It’s been two days here on Insta but don’t think will last here more than a week,” she added.

It is suspected that her post was deleted because she had referred to Covid-19 as a ‘small time flu’.

Recently, an FIR was registered against Ranaut as well for one of her Instagram stories where she had criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the outbreak of post-poll violence in the state.

The complaint the FIR was based on stated, “Ms Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing url: httpa://instagram.com/kanganaranaut?igshid=2yruw6zd7j in the ‘Story’ section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal – Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal.”

Kangana Ranaut had referred to Mamata Banerjee as a demoness and compared her to Tadaka from the Ramayana.