Madhya Pradesh: Honeytrapped by Pakistani agents under promise of marriage, two women, Kauser and Hina, arrested

Investigating agencies have recovered electronic devices, including laptop and mobile phones, from the sisters. They were reportedly getting funding from Mauritius.

Two sisters arrested in MP for supplying sensitive information to ISI (Image: sabado)
On May 22, Indore Police and military intelligence arrested two sisters identified as Kauser and Hina in Lakshmi Vihar colony, Gawli Palasia near Mhow, Indore district, Madhya Pradesh for suspected links with Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan. One sister is 32 years old, and the other is 28 years old. They have been on Police and military intelligence’s radar following inputs that they were in regular touch with contacts in Pakistan. Different intelligence agencies, including local Police, ATS, IB and military intelligence, are investigating different levels.

They were in contact with ISI and ex-army officer

It was suspected that they were in contact with agents from the other side of the border. It is believed that these contacts were ISI operatives. Some sources told Hindi Daily Patrika that one of the contacts was an ex-army officer. Investigating agencies have recovered electronic devices, including laptop and mobile phones, from the sisters. They were reportedly getting funding from Mauritius.

Fake IDs were used to communicate with ISI

There is an army installation in Mhow. It is one of the largest army establishments in Madhya Pradesh. The sisters were providing sensitive information about army installations in the region to ISI in Pakistan. Some days ago, they were walking on the road while talking to their contacts in Pakistan when Indian intelligence heard their chatter. Since then, they were under intelligence’s radar. News Nation reported that the women were also seen photographing army installations at Mhow. The intelligence agencies targeted them using a fake ID.

Daughters of ex-serviceman, one of the sisters are working as a school teacher while the other has worked with an electricity company in the past. Their father had worked as a security guard at an SBI branch in Mhow. They were using fake IDs on social media platforms to stay in touch with the contacts in Pakistan for over a year.

As per reports, one of the agents in Pakistan had said he would marry the elder sister. The girl also said she wanted to marry the man she came in touch with through social media.

Man from J&K was involved

The Police said that the sisters were employed at different locations over time. They preferred to change jobs after a certain time. They were also in contact with a man hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Reports suggest that the Police and military intelligence also picked him up for interrogation.

Harinarayanchari Mishra, Inspector General of Indore Zone, told The New Indian Express that local Police and Intelligence agencies jointly investigate the case. The investigations agencies have not revealed any information about their contacts in Pakistan.

